WATCH: Matteo Guidicelli on giving Gerald Anderson military training; rumored movie with Sarah Geronimo
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 11, 2019 - 4:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Matteo Guidicelli revealed that he became Gerald Anderson’s instructor for a day during the latter’s military training.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Matteo said he was one of the instructors during Gerald’s training in preparation for his role in the upcoming ABS-CBN teleserye “A Soldier’s Heart.”

“Orientation course to get the feel on how it is to be in the military and one of those days, I was the instructor there. Yes, in their group. One day only,” Matteo said.

When asked what he taught Gerald’s group, Matteo said: “I just gave them different military exercises kumbaga.”

He, however, clarified that he is not yet a part of Gerald's upcoming TV series about soldiers.

As of now, Matteo said he is focused on training and there will be no music career for him right now, but he will be a part of a movie in November.

“In November, we're shooting a movie. As of now, not yet. Actually, I'm focused on training,” said the Swatch endorser, who recently launched the new colors of Big Bold, the Swiss timepiece label's silicone watch with a signature oversized interface, which makes it perfect for his military training, said Matteo. 

Meanwhile, Matteo said there is still no movie plan for him with girlfriend Sarah Geronimo, although he said in previous interviews that he is open for one.

“Not yet,” he briefly told Philstar.com. 

When asked if he is also willing to give Sarah a military training, he said with a laugh: "No, she's not the type!" — Video by Deni Bernardo, editing by Kat Leandicho

