Kris Aquino, Nicko Falcis settle issues ‘amicably’

MANILA, Philippines — Before their feud reaches its anniversary this November, actress Kris Aquino and former aide Nicko Falcis have taken steps to settle their issues "amicably."

In a statement posted on Aquino’s Instagram account, Divina Law, which represents Kris, declared: "Ms. Kristina Bernadette C. Aquino, Mr. Nicardo M. Falcis II and Atty. Jesus Nicardo M. Falcis III have fairly settled all financial issues and amicably worked out all personal differences. To avoid any future misunderstanding, no further statement shall be forthcoming.”

Kris also said in the post: "LEARN from YESTERDAY...LIKE TODAY...but above all, make sure to LOVE TOMORROW… To permanently leave this chapter behind, and embrace all that lies ahead for me, comments for this post shall be turned off.”

Nicko confirmed the settlement through an Instagram post that said: "Grateful for all the legal firms who have helped us and protected all of our mutual interests.”

It can be recalled that the feud between the former friends began late last year when the multimedia star accused Nicko of using her company’s credit card for personal matters without her consent. Kris filed 44 counts of qualified theft versus Nicko in November 2018.

Last February, the Pasic City Prosecutor’s Office dismissed the violation of Access Device Law and qualified theft charges that Kris filed against Nicko.

Last April, the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office also junked Nicko’s grave threats case against Kris.