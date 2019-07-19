NEW ON NETFLIX
Nadine and boyfriend James Reid headlined the Mid-Year Festival concert of e-commerce platform Lazada Philippines, for which they were also named as new brand ambassadors.
Nadine Lustre breaks silence on not being picked as new Darna
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - July 19, 2019 - 11:33am

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning singer-actress Nadine Lustre has spoken up regarding ABS-CBN’s selection of Jane De Leon, and not her, as Liza Soberano’s replacement for the upcoming Star Cinema revival of a movie about Filipino superhero Darna.

In an interview with CNN Philippines' “The Source,” Nadine said that while she is honored that her fans and the movie’s first director, Erik Matti, wanted her to be Liza’s replacement, she clarified that she did not audition for the role or did anything to secure the slot for her.

“Honestly, I'm just really honored that people like parang they want me to be their Darna kasi I didn't put any effort (for) the movie, I didn't audition or anything,” she bared.

According to her, to be likened to the Pinay superhero is enough.

"To be compared or to be likened kay Darna na, you know, independent, powerful, it's really nice," she said.

It can be recalled that last April, Erik shared to The STAR’s Ricky Lo that Nadine was his personal choice to be the next Darna. He was backed by actresses like Lorna Tolentino who played a Darna role before and Katrina Halili, who played Valentina opposite Marian Rivera’s Darna in the 2009 GMA TV series. 

Last May, Nadine has been lauded by fans after a video of her shouting “Darna” went viral. The video, uploaded on the YouTube channel of Nadine’s fellow Viva artist Donnalyn Bartolome, shows Nadine asking Donnalyn for the stone that transforms the plain Narda into the superhero Darna.

Recently, Nadine, together with boyfriend James Reid, headlined the Mid-Year Festival concert of e-commerce platform Lazada Philippines, for which they were also named as new brand ambassadors.

Philstar
