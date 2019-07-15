NEW ON NETFLIX
WATCH: Sharon Cuneta, Cherie Gil reenact 'Bituing Walang Ningning' 'copycat' scene
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 15, 2019 - 12:47pm

MANILA, Philippines — Thirty four years after the success of the blockbuster film “Bituing Walang Ningning,” Sharon Cuneta and Cherie Gil reenacted the iconic “copycat” scene of the movie, but this time, they switched roles. 

In her Instagram account, Cherie posted the reenactment of the one of the most iconic scenes in Filipino film history as Sharon told Cherie, “You're nothing but a second-rate, trying hard copycat!”

“Ahhhh mission accomplished !!! Thank you for being the best friend ever. And for being game always and for a wonderful evening and for your lovely children and for the gift of you and your big heart !!! love you @reallysharoncuneta #dorinalaviñaloveteam,” Cherie wrote. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

For her part, Sharon posted photos of her with Cherie in her Instagram account, describing the actress as her "original partner."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“Your Dorina and Lavinia. Friends forever!!!” Sharon captioned one of the photos. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It can be recalled that Cherie posted several videos of the reenactment of the famous movie scene with different celebrities. Some of the celebrities who gamely accepted Cherie's challenge included Bea Alonzo, Paulo Avelino, Ricky Davao and Atom Araullo.  

“Bituing Walang Ningning” is a 1985 movie by Viva Films, directed by Emmanuel H. Borlaza and starring Sharon Cuneta as Dorina Pineda, Cherie Gil as Lavinia Arguelles, and Christopher de Leon as Nico Escobar.

In 2016, ABS-CBN created a TV version of the movie with the same title. It starred Sarah Geronimo, Angelika Dela Cruz, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Amy Austria, Tonton Gutierrez, Ryan Agoncillo, John Prats, Carlo Aquino, and Ai-Ai delas Alas. — Video from Instagram/Cherie Gil

