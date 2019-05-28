Sushmita Sen thanks ‘second home’ Philippines for 25 years as Miss Universe

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 1994 Sushmita Sen celebrates 25 years of being a Miss Universe winner by thanking Filipinos and describing the Philippines as her second home.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Sushmita posted photos of her with family members celebrating her milestone.

She began her post by thanking her home country, India, for giving her the “proudest identity.”

“What a journey!!! Thank you my Motherland India, for giving me my proudest identity #INDIAN. The love,respect & adulation I have been showered with for 25 years, is undoubtedly my life’s greatest earning!” Sushmita wrote.

She added that she thanked God for winning the Miss Universe crown in the Philippines as Filipinos continue to overwhelm her with their love.

“As we celebrate 25years of making History, of India winning Miss Universe for the very first time...I want to remember & Thank the people of my second home #philippines. I Thank God for the privilege of having Won Miss Universe in their beautiful country, they continue to overwhelm me with their love & belonging to this day, even naming their children ‘Sushmita’ #mahalkitaphilippines,” she said.

She also thanked the people who were with her in her journey as Miss Universe.

“My gratitude to Mr. Martin Brooks (then President of MU organisation) all the chaperones, travel managers, Ms. Barbara, resident manager Ms. Jane, for being such a FORCE of change, for teaching an 18year old me in 1994, the power of professionalism, Value for one’s word, earning of reputation, commanding of respect & to always have a inclusive Global view,” Sushmita said.

“Their teachings have helped me make many important decisions in the past 25yrs, thereby shaping the Woman I am today I remember with great love all 77 contestants who competed for Miss Universe 1994!! And, of course, the beyond gracious Miss Colombia @carogomezfilm who won first runners up that year, and yet celebrated India’s first victory as if it were her own!!!” she added.

To conclude her post, she thanked everyone around her for inspiring her to keep growing and more authentic.

“Thank you God, family, friends, my children & all of you, who have consistently inspired me to keep growing & be more of my authentic self!!! Your wishes came pouring in & have me overwhelmed, THANK YOU SOOOOOO MUCH!!! “May the Universe always conspire in your favour” I love you guys, #yourstruly #43rdmissuniverse #indiasfirst #missuniverse1994 #india #duggadugga,” the 43-year-old actress said.

Following her win as Miss Universe 1994 in the Philippines, where she competed with Filipina actress Charlene Gonzales, Sushmita became one of Bollywood’s most awarded superstars.

Sen, the first Miss India to win the Miss Universe title, became famous for her answer to the pageant question, “What is the essence of being a woman?”

“The origin of the child is the mother and is a woman. A woman is one who shows a man what love and sharing and caring is all about. That is the essence of a woman,” she said.