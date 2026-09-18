Miss Universe eligibility of 6 SEA delegates in limbo after new Nawat Itsaragrisil clash

MANILA, Philippines — The brewing feud between the Miss Universe Organization (MUO) and one of its executives Nawat Itsaragrisil sparked a new chapter, potentially affecting the eligibility of six contestants to the upcoming 75th Miss Universe pageant.

MUO and Nawat have been sparring in a war of words regarding statements by the latter in public supposedly undermining the organization's directive on what can be announced publicly.

The organization resorted to issuing a statement clarifying the position and authoritative powers of Nawat, who last month was appointed chief executive officer of Miss Universe Eastern (MU East) following his tenure as vice president of Miss Universe Asiana.

It was announced then that Nawat would "lead the MU East team, represent 95 countries, and guide the organization's continued growth, regional development and international collaboration."

However, it later affirmed that the Thai businessman "holds no employment, corporate, executive, operational, or legal position" within MUO and does not have the "mandate or authority" for representation.

MUO also clarified that MU East has "no recognized legal, contractual, or commercial relationship" that gives it or any executive within it any authority over MUO, nor does it "recognize any position he may claim by virtue of any appointment, resolution, mandate, or authoritization."

Escalation

The organization issued a new statement on its social media accounts reiterating that MU East has no license to "grant or confer operational rights over the MU brand in any country," as that power only belongs to the current owners JKN Universe LLC.

It went as far as to say that any agreements MU East may have executed will be considered void ab initio or from the very start.

MUO slammed Nawat for disclosing publicly internal financial information that is unverified, unsubstantiated, and presented under demonstrably false pretenses, flagging such data as unauthentic.

The organization reiterated the limitations of Nawat's tasks as it doesn't include access to MUO's legitimate directives or officers.

"The selective and misleading circulation of such purported information — designed to generate confusion and reputational harm — constitutes a direct material interfence with MUO's operations, franchise network, sponsors, and global community," it continued.

JKN Universe LLC denounced statements made by Nawat regarding the company's financial affairs and floated the possibility of civil or criminal remedies against persons who willingly or unknowingly defame MUO and affiliated parties.

The owners also labelled any franchise and license agreements executed by Nawat as "fundamentally illegitimate contractual agreement" as they were not done with the overarching legal holders.

As such it will not recognize any national franchise agreement done without a legal licensing framework, for they are unauthorized and void.

The nations affected by this are the franchises in Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos, Malaysia, and Singapore. Candidates representing these countries will not be deemed eligible for the diamond edition of Miss Universe taking place in Puerto Rico this November.

So far of the six only Thailand has selected a delegate in pageant veteran Tharina Botes; Malaysia and Vietnam were due to select their delegates next month.

MUO ended its statement reiterating its owners solely carries intellectual property rights and will pursue legal remedies if necessary.

Related: Miss Universe clarifies Nawat Itsaragrisil's position, authority, Anne JKN connection

Response

MU East also released a statement, posted on the Miss Universe website, acknowledging what was said by MUO and clarified never claiming ownership of the Miss Universe brand.

It pointed out that JKN Universe LLC owns Miss Universe through an "equal 50:50 structure between MU East and MU West through JKN Legacy Inc" and does not approve of MUO's statement.

MU East claimed that under a Hemisphere Agreement "neither side may issue a global public statement or use the MUP letterhead to present a one-sided view as the official position of the organization without the prior written consent of both sides."

Though reiterating JKN Universe LLC's ownership, MU East pointed again to the Hemisphere Agreement which gives it " the exclusive right to operate, promote and develop the brand within 95 Eastern Territories" as well as "the right to appoint and manage franchise partners within those territories."

It backed the contractual right to send the "duly selected and eligible delegates" of Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos, Malaysia, and Singapore to the main Miss Universe pageant and "participation should nto be blocked, delayed, or affected" by disagreements between parties.

"MU East does not accept that valid agreements made under its territorial rights can be cancelled through a one-sided public statement," it continued. "Any disagreement must be handled through the proper contractual and legal processes."

MU East closed its statement vowing not to respond with personal attacks, to protect the rights of National Directors, delegates, and partners through proper legal forms, and to ensure Miss Unverse 2026 is successful.

Amid all this, Bea Millan-Windorski will represent the Philippines at the November competition as she vies to suceed Mexico's Fatima Bosch and bring home the country's fifth Miss Universe title.