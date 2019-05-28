MOTHER'S DAY
James Reid and Nadine Lustre
ABS-CBN/Released
James Reid: Nadine Lustre deserves to be Darna
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 28, 2019 - 12:34pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor James Reid believes his on- and off-screen partner Nadine Lustre very much deserves to become the next actress who should portray iconic Filipino superhero Darna. 

In an interview with the media during the launch of Fujifilm X-T30, which he endorses, James said: “She’s very powerful. She’s a strong woman, so I think she’s fit in the role very well.” 

After Liza Soberano quitted from doing the Star Cinema-produced "Darna" movie due to an injured finger, Nadine has been the choice of the movie's former director, Erik Matti, and former Darna, Lorna Tolentino, to replace Liza.

In the same interview, James said Nadine is his favorite photography subject as she was his first model. 

“Honestly, she doesn’t have any bad angles, so she can't really go wrong,” enthused the “Idol Philippines” judge.  

James, however, clarified that he is not an Instagram boyfriend because Nadine gets conscious if he is the one taking her photos. 

"She's a better photographer than me. Nadine gets really conscious if it's me. She takes my photo, but it's always candid because I don’t like posing,” the singer-actor said.

Weighing only 333 grams, Fujifilm X-T30 is James’ camera of choice as it is available in black, silver and charcoal silver and comes with special features such as video recording with an output of 4K/30P video functionality.  

