WATCH: Nadine Lustre Binibining Pilipinas lookalike does Darna moves

MANILA, Philippines — Ever since Liza Soberano backed out from doing Darna due to a finger injury, her fellow Kapamilya actress Nadine Lustre has been among the top choices to replace Liza.

Like Nadine who recently made a “Darna” transformation video for her fellow Viva Artist Donnalyn Bartolome’s YouTube channel, the actress’ lookalike at this year’s Binibining Pilipinas beauty pageant also did the same thing.

In this exclusive video shot by Philstar.com, Francia Layderos, who represents Libon, Albay at this year’s Binibining Pilipinas competition, shared her version of Darna’s iconic transformation moves.

Layderos is among the 40 contestants from all over the Philippines competing for the Binibining Pilipinas’ grand coronation night on June 9. — Video by Erwin Cagadas Jr.