MOTHER'S DAY
MOVIES
MUSIC
WATCH: Nadine Lustre Binibining Pilipinas lookalike does Darna moves
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - May 23, 2019 - 1:29pm

MANILA, Philippines — Ever since Liza Soberano backed out from doing Darna due to a finger injury, her fellow Kapamilya actress Nadine Lustre has been among the top choices to replace Liza.

Like Nadine who recently made a “Darna” transformation video for her fellow Viva Artist Donnalyn Bartolome’s YouTube channel, the actress’ lookalike at this year’s Binibining Pilipinas beauty pageant also did the same thing.

In this exclusive video shot by Philstar.com, Francia Layderos, who represents Libon, Albay at this year’s  Binibining Pilipinas competition, shared her version of Darna’s iconic transformation moves.

Layderos is among the 40 contestants from all over the Philippines competing for the Binibining Pilipinas’ grand coronation night on June 9. — Video by Erwin Cagadas Jr.

BINIBINING PILIPINAS QUEENS NADINE LUSTRE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Moira Dela Torre speaks up on JK Labajo calling ‘Idol Philippines’ judges ‘huge shame’
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Moira dela Torre has reacted to fellow Kapamilya singer JK Labajo’s comments against “Idol Philippines”...
Entertainment
Lea Salonga pauses concert due to ringing phone
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
“Money may get you theater tickets and your state of the art cellphone, but it can’t buy you class.”&n...
Entertainment
WATCH: Bayani Agbayani shares what happened at Malacañang dinner with John Lloyd Cruz
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 5 days ago
“Nakasama ko si John Lloyd nung isang araw sa dinner,” comedian Bayani Agbayani shared during the recent press...
Entertainment
Clint Bondad explains why he can’t be friends with ex Catriona Gray
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Clint also opened up on why relationships sometimes do not have closure. 
Entertainment
Liza Soberano undergoes new surgery
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano has undergone another successful surgery in her finger fractured last August during the shoot...
Entertainment
Latest
13 hours ago
Teacher Georcelle, Dancing Queen
By Ricky Lo | 13 hours ago
“My main goal is to make everyone move,” declared Georcelle Dapat-Sy, artistic director of G-Force Dance Corporation...
Entertainment
20 hours ago
Herbert Bautista planning showbiz comeback
By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
He is also open to the possibility of hosting alongside Willie Revillame. 
Entertainment
21 hours ago
Hollywood star Cameron Diaz seen vacationing in Palawan
By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
The actress, however, did not post anything in her social media accounts about her Palawan vacation. 
Entertainment
21 hours ago
Pia Wurtzbach shocked by Olivia Jordan’s ‘raped, molested’ revelations
By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach has shared her views on Olivia Jordan’s revelation that she was molested and raped...
Entertainment
1 day ago
Last laugh: Meet the Ukraine comedian who became president
1 day ago
"I think we will see a new, unusual president," political analyst Volodymyr Fesenko said.
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with