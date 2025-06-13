Telco group calls for review of digital connectivity measure

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Chamber of Telecommunications Operators (PCTO), composed of the country’s leading telcos, is calling for urgent attention to unresolved risks in the digital connectivity bill, now ratified by both houses of Congress and awaiting the President’s signature.

While PCTO said it supports the Konektadong Pinoy Act’s goal of expanding internet access across the country, it warned that the version passed by the bicameral committee could lead to national security vulnerabilities, weaken regulatory oversight, and destabilize the telecommunications sector in the long run.

“We support providing broader connectivity to all Filipinos. However, the bill lowers the bar for accountability and opens the country to risks tied to unregulated infrastructure and potential foreign control,” said Atty. Froilan Castelo, PCTO president and Globe general counsel.

Under the measure, new data transmission players are no longer required to secure a legislative franchise or Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity (CPCN) — a move that removes key filters historically used to evaluate legal, financial, technical and cybersecurity readiness.

“This creates a two-tier system. Existing players remain subject to full regulation, while new entrants operate with fewer checks. That’s a national security concern and a fairness issue,” Castelo said.

PCTO also raised concern about the law’s exemption for satellite direct access services from any form of registration or authorization from the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) or the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC). This stands in contrast to the law’s own principle of technology neutrality under Section 19.

“You cannot claim to be technology-neutral and at the same time give one technology a free pass. The provision requiring satellite services to apply for NTC spectrum use was removed in the final version. That opens a dangerous backdoor,” Castelo warned.

On cybersecurity, the group flagged that the law allows new players a two-year window to comply with national and international security standards. PCTO believes this delay is unacceptable in today’s environment of escalating cyber threats.

Another gap in the law is the absence of any requirement for new players to serve geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDAs). This could incentivize new entrants to focus only on high-density urban areas, leaving rural communities behind.

The PCTO also pointed to the risks of rushing legislation without deeper stakeholder review, citing the POGO law as a cautionary example of well-intended but poorly executed policy.

“We’ve seen what happens when laws are rushed and under-vetted. We cannot afford another case where gaps in the law create bigger problems down the road,” Castelo emphasized.

PCTO urges the administration to closely review the measure before signing and to ensure that its implementing rules establish clear, enforceable guardrails —ones that promote real digital inclusion, ensure national security, and preserve a fair and future-ready industry.