Indian firms to offer solutions for finance, agri, health at tech summit

MANILA, Philippines — The Embassy of India in Manila will host a technology summit in March aimed at fostering deepering collaboration between the South Asian nation and the Philippines in the digital domain.

Over 57 Indian tech companies will present their digital products and solutions in areas like fintech, agritech and healthtech at the first ever India-Philippines Tech Summit on March 5 in Taguig City.

Indian Ambassador to Manila Shambhu Kumaran said the event marks the beginning of a structured dialogue between the two countries on digital technology.

“The Philippines is seen in India as an economy with extremely bright prospects. And our companies are keen to explore opportunities,” Kumaran told reporters last Friday.

Over 30 Indian tech firms have invested in the Philippines, employing between 150,000 and 200,000 Filipinos.

“There’s already a legacy of engagement between India and the Philippines in the information technology (IT) sector. But what we are lacking so far is a broader understanding of the transformational changes that are happening in the Indian digital economy,” Kumaran said.

Innovations in agriculture and healthcare, which are priorities of the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., will also be a major focus of the summit.

Indian companies will present solutions for improving agricultural productivity through the use of satellite data and biotechnology.

India is also known for its low-cost and widely available medicines as well as diagnostic technologies, which can support universal healthcare initiatives in the Philippines, Kumaran noted.