^

Technology

GCash, CICC eye speedy response to fraud-related crimes

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
February 20, 2024 | 4:56pm
GCash, CICC eye speedy response to fraud-related crimes
Photo shows of log in to Gcash account
Businessworld / File

MANILA, Philippines — Fintech GCash announced its plans to establish a swift incident response system, in cooperation with the Department of Information and Communications Technology's (DICT) Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC), to combat fraud and cybercrimes on its platform.

In a press conference on Monday, DICT Secretary Ivan Uy said that the partnership with the fintech company aimed to establish a “rapid incident response” on fraud-related crimes committed through GCash.

“The collaboration puts together rapid incident response mechanism so the public can be protected in time," Uy said. 

According to CICC Undersecretary Alexander Ramos, the initiative between GCash and the CICC will “properly protect” the public and prevent online scammers from getting more victims.

Ramos also advised victims of online scams to promptly report incidents to GCash and the CICC, rather than posting on social media.

In a separate press release, GCash said it will continue to “leverage capabilities” to “synergize efforts in combating cybercrime activities, and improve cyber capabilities and resilience.”

The fintech company also stated that 94 million Filipinos have used the e-wallet, along with six million merchants.

In addition, GCash also that it had blocked over four million fraudulent accounts and taken down 810 phishing sites and 45,000 malicious social media posts and accounts as of 2023.

On the other hand, the Philippine National Police on January 6 said that swindling or fraudulent schemes are the top cybercrime in the Philippines, accounting for 15,000 incidents. 

vuukle comment

CYBER SECURITY

CYBERCRIME

DEPARTMENT OF INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY

DICT

GCASH
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
PLDT introduces next generation of Fiber, starts roll-out of ultra-fast Gigabit Fiber plans
February 5, 2024 - 5:30pm

PLDT introduces next generation of Fiber, starts roll-out of ultra-fast Gigabit Fiber plans

February 5, 2024 - 5:30pm
PLDT Home is again breaking new ground in Philippine broadband with the launch of its ultra-fast Gigabit Fiber Plans which...
Technology
fbtw
Meta reports surge in profit at end of 2023
February 2, 2024 - 8:56am

Meta reports surge in profit at end of 2023

February 2, 2024 - 8:56am
Meta on Thursday reported a profit of $14 billion in the final three months of last year, beating analyst forecasts.
Technology
fbtw
Facebook, the social network old-timer, turns 20
February 1, 2024 - 12:48pm

Facebook, the social network old-timer, turns 20

February 1, 2024 - 12:48pm
Founded 20 years ago as a simple hangout spot for young people, Facebook has since become a battle-hardened behemoth that...
Technology
fbtw
Social media's population breaks through 5 billion &mdash; study
February 1, 2024 - 8:15am

Social media's population breaks through 5 billion — study

February 1, 2024 - 8:15am
The number of active social media users has risen to more than 5 billion, or about 62.3% of humanity, according to a...
Technology
fbtw
Better, wiser, safer in 2024: Make 'legit check' your new year's resolution
brandSpace
January 31, 2024 - 2:45pm

Better, wiser, safer in 2024: Make 'legit check' your new year's resolution

January 31, 2024 - 2:45pm
This 2024, one of the most simple, yet impactful resolutions we could do collectively is to be not only better and wiser but...
Technology
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with