Closer look: How Reno8 T's Ultra-Clear Imaging System captures details of life

MANILA, Philippines — The OPPO Reno series continues to pioneer portrait photography and pave the way for a new generation of smart portrait capabilities with its revolutionary imaging technology and chip-level AI algorithms.

Equipped with the latest hardware updates and the newest portrait imaging features—including the brand-new Ultra-Clear Imaging System—the new OPPO Reno8 T puts the most extraordinary portrait photography experiences right in the palm of your hands.

On the new Reno8 T, users can take advantage of an unprecedented 100MP Portrait Camera, an upgraded 40x Microlens and a 32MP front camera to easily capture images with more style and artistic flair, whether they be realistic selfies, super detailed landscape shots, or completely new views from the microscopic world.

Capture each day in exquisite detail

The second-to-none imaging capabilities of the OPPO Reno series are what have drawn millions of users to the series since it was first launched.

OPPO has introduced a brand-new Ultra-Clear Imaging System on the Reno8 T, which upgrades the entire camera performance to make sure the Reno series continues to live up to its name as the “Portrait Expert.”

To capture the highest-quality portraits possible, OPPO has brought a 100MP main camera to the Reno series for the first time. The 100MP camera is powered by an Omnivision OVA0B40 sensor packed with pixels that measure as small as 0.612μm in size. These are combined with 4-in-1 pixel technology that enables the smartphone to capture every moment in life with incredible high-definition detail.

The smaller sized pixels result in a much slimmer, easier-to-use camera, while the 4-in-1 pixel technology enables Reno8 T to take bright and clear pictures even in extremely low-light environments.

With around double the number of pixels found on mainstream 64MP cameras, the leap in resolution brought by the 100MP main camera captures unprecedented details in images to provide more possibilities in creativity and more freedom when it comes to editing.

When you’re traveling, for instance, one photo is all that’s needed to capture both the details and the bigger picture of what you see in front of you. Secondary cropping of the large 100MP images allows wide panoramas to be expanded to reveal crisp portrait-like images with amazing details.

Now, you can unlock a world of possibilities when cropping from a single image, uncovering new highlights you might have missed the first time around.

Alongside the powerful 100MP Portrait Camera, OPPO has also introduced improved imaging algorithms which give users the flexibility to take stunning pictures in a wider variety of conditions.

With AI Portrait Super Resolution, users can harness the power of AI to bring extra detail and clarity to portrait images taken in dark situations. The feature is based on an AI deep learning algorithm trained on over 200,000 samples of both clear and blurry portraits.

Using this data, AI Portrait Super Resolution automatically boosts image clarity and reduces noise to leave you with incredible-looking portraits even in poorly lit environments.

Flash Snapshot makes use of the OPPO Image Clear Engine (ICE) embedded in OPPO Reno8 T to shoot multi-frame bursts of ultra-short exposure photos to ensure crystal clear images even when subjects are moving.

Simply raising the Reno8 T and pressing the camera shutter captures sharp, blur-free images of your favorite activities like sports, dance or even your pets in action.

Create your own distinctive photo style

OPPO Reno8 T also comes equipped with a suite of innovative features that combine the phone’s advanced camera hardware with top image processing algorithms to help you add your own personality to each photo and video.

These features are the result of years of R&D by OPPO and represent the latest benchmark in portrait photography for smartphones.

1. Selfie HDR

Backlight can be one of the most difficult environments to master when taking photos, but Selfie HDR on OPPO Reno8 T captures selfies with accurate exposure and details that make faces appear natural and clear alongside bright and detailed backgrounds.

Although these stunning selfies appear instantly on the screen of Reno8 T, behind the scenes, various complex algorithms are at work making sure that what the user sees is the best possible selfie. The HDR algorithm uses multi-frame synthesis to suppress highlights and enhance dark details in the image.

A portrait matting algorithm has also been trained on a large database of portrait images to accurately identify human subjects. Using this information, a bokeh algorithm optimizes image segmentation to reduce false bokeh and ensure more natural edges between the bokeh lights and the background. Further enhancements are then made to the shape and color of the bokeh flare and the brightness and tone of the subject’s skin.

2. AI Portrait Retouching

OPPO continues to explore how AI algorithms can be used to meet the different photo retouching needs of users around the world with Portrait Retouching.

Leveraging machine learning algorithms trained on 5,000 unique faces in 400,000 images, AI Portrait Retouching recognizes 393 key facial feature points to deliver natural beautification effects in portrait photos and videos on the front and rear cameras of Reno8 T.

Photo Release (L) Shot with Bokeh Flare Portrait on OPPO Reno8 T; (R) Shot with AI Portrait Retouching on OPPO Reno8 T

The feature supports eight different customized beautification tools that can be adjusted on a scale of 0-100 for precision control when it comes to retouching.

On top of this, the AI imperfection removal algorithm on the front camera can recognize different facial features with greater accuracy. Now, you can remove imperfections like spots or sunburn while preserving personal features like moles to create retouched images that are still every bit as unique as you are.

3. DSLR-Like Bokeh Flare Portrait

Bokeh Flare Portrait on Reno8 T adds a natural bokeh lens flare effect to the background of portrait images while enhancing the brightness of human subjects to make you, the subject, stand out from the crowd. With just one click, OPPO Reno8 T can capture portrait images with rich bokeh light spots that look just like those taken on high-end DSLR cameras.

Step further into the microscopic world

After seeing how Find X3 Pro owners around the world were using their Microlenses to express their creativity, OPPO added this feature to the Reno8 T - even upgrading the magnification from 20x to 40x. This is the first time such a powerful Microlens has been made available on a smartphone at this price point. This opens a new gateway to new discoveries in the microscopic world with the Reno8 T.

In terms of physical design, as the short focal length of the Microlens requires the phone to be placed very close to the objects being photographed, OPPO engineers have positioned the camera flash only 7mm away from the Microlens.

Here, it acts as a fill light to illuminate objects when the Microlens is in use. OPPO’s HDR algorithm has also been integrated into the upgraded 40x Microlens to guarantee photo quality even in high-contrast environments.

Thanks to its smart design and top manufacturing standards, there is no other device on the market capable of delivering the same image versatility, quality and level of detail as the Reno8 T series. By taking One Step Forward in every possible aspect, the OPPO Reno8 T delivers an ultra-clear portrait experience for every situation.

Following in the footsteps of the Reno8 T series, OPPO will continue to focus on exploring new possibilities in imaging, further securing the Reno series position as the Portrait Expert that brings professional portrait photography capabilities to people all around the world.

The new Portrait Expert Reno8 T is now available for P18,999 via OPPO Brand Stores, partner dealers and online through OPPO Official Stores on Lazada, Shopee and TikTok Shop.

For more information on OPPO Reno8 T, visit https://www.oppo.com/ph/ or check out OPPO Philippines’ official social media pages on Facebook, YouTube and TikTok.

To get the best care for your OPPO devices, visit your nearest OPPO Care Center or contact them via website or via Facebook.