^

Technology

vivo releases third 6G White Paper: 6G services, capabilities, enabling technologies

Philstar.com
July 27, 2022 | 2:17pm
vivo releases third 6G White Paper: 6G services, capabilities, enabling technologies
The vivo Communications Research Institute has been actively contributing to shaping the future of 6G with in-depth analysis and evaluation of 6G business models and drivers, application scenarios, system architecture, and enabling technologies. 
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — The vivo Communications Research Institute released today its third 6G white paper, “Building a Freely Connected Physical and Digital Integrated World: 6G Services, Capabilities and Enabling Technologies.”

The report explores the 6G framework and enabling technologies that vivo experts believe will shape people’s lives beyond 2030.

“As one of the world’s leading smartphone vendors, we are dedicated to empowering consumers by making cutting-edge 5G smartphones affordable and accessible. At the same time, we have set our sights on the future—6G,” said Qin Fei, president of vivo Communications Research Institute.

“At the forefront of R&D, we continue to explore what a 6G world might look like and what technologies we need to develop to get there.” 

Over the past two years, the industry has been gradually forming a consensus on the services that may be provided by 6G and the key capability indicators that need to be achieved. The research and development of related key enabling technologies is also gaining momentum.

The vivo Communications Research Institute has been actively contributing to shaping the future of 6G with in-depth analysis and evaluation of 6G business models and drivers, application scenarios, system architecture and enabling technologies. 

vivo’s latest white paper on 6G builds on two earlier works released in 2020, including Digital Life 2030+, which provides insights into some of the many potential 6G digital scenarios for the next decade, and 6G Vision, Requirements and Challenges, which outlines vivo’s vision for 6G, namely that 6G will enable the convergence of the digital and physical worlds. 

Services and capabilities

The white paper proposes that 6G will provide super communication, information and converged computing services, becoming a base for an interconnected and converged physical and digital world.

According to the analysis, 6G will converge communication, computation, and sensing in a single system. An integrated 6G network will not only connect humans to humans, but it will also connect humans to machines and machines to machines, helping create a whole new digital world. It can be expected that hundreds of billions of devices will be connected by 2030.

“6G will allow us to bring the next generation of connectivity into every aspect of people's lives. It will integrate more access technologies, cover a larger physical space, and provide better core capabilities, supporting more services,” Rakesh Tamrakar, 5G standard expert at vivo, said. 

“By seamlessly connecting industries, transportation, workspace and homes, 6G will contribute greatly to society—from the democratization of professional talent to the enhancement of emergency and disaster response,” he added.  

6G will expand basic telecom services to support completely new experiences, such as immersive mixed reality and holographic and multi-sensory communication. 6G mobile data connectivity services will continue to improve in capacity, data rate, latency, reliability and many other aspects. This will broaden the range of customers and increase the value of services, with more end-to-end flexibility and adaptability to meet the needs of individuals and industries.

This means that every performance indicator, such as data rate, including peak data rate and user experienced data rate, communication delay and area traffic capacity, will need to be improved several folds or more compared with 5G.

6G service capability definition requires careful consideration of demand, technology and cost, balancing performance metrics and efficiency indicators. 

Enabling technologies

New network functions need to be introduced to support the new 6G services and achieve integration of sensing and communication. 6G will converge mobile network and computing, cross-domain data interaction, and native AI network. Therefore, it requires a brand-new system architecture design.

Integrating sensing and communication taps into a new area of opportunity in cellular wireless networks—6G native AI would improve network and air interface efficiency, enhance system flexibility and reduce cost. The introduction of an end-to-end cross-layer data plane is essential to support intelligent and basic information services.

Extremely low-power communication reduces the barrier to terminal access, enabling truly ubiquitous connectivity.

Currently, the Multiple-Input Multiple-Output evolution, Reconfigurable Intelligent Surface technology and new waveforms are some of the exciting research areas, paving the way towards a more efficient and more flexible network that can support more application scenarios, and offer more advanced sensing functions.

The research and development of 6G technology standards is still in the early stage. The vivo Communications Research Institute is dedicated to continuing to refine 6G scenario use cases and technical indicators, carry out in-depth research and experimental verification of potential 6G technologies, and contribute to the development of a globally unified 6G technology standard.

Established in 2016, the vivo Communications Research Institute focuses on 5G technology research and standardization. To date, the Institute has submitted over 8,000 5G proposals to the Third Generation Partnership Project, leading to 15 technical features and three technical projects being approved.

 

The "Building a Freely Connected Physical and Digital Integrated World: 6G Services, Capabilities and Enabling Technologies " white paper is available for download via this link

VIVO
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Twitter says Musk 'uncertainty' hurting revenue
4 days ago

Twitter says Musk 'uncertainty' hurting revenue

4 days ago
Twitter blamed disappointing results Friday on "headwinds," including the uncertainty imposed on the company by Elon Musk's...
Technology
fbtw
Elon Musk asks to delay start of Twitter court battle
11 days ago

Elon Musk asks to delay start of Twitter court battle

11 days ago
Tesla chief Elon Musk asked a Delaware court Friday to reject a bid by Twitter to put their $44 billion merger lawsuit on...
Technology
fbtw
New self-serve ad platform Huawei Ads introduced at Philippine summit
13 days ago

New self-serve ad platform Huawei Ads introduced at Philippine summit

13 days ago
To build on the event’s success, Huawei Ads aims to continue to reach out to advertisers who are in need of solutions...
Technology
fbtw
3D printers now made even more affordable, accessible to Filipinos
13 days ago

3D printers now made even more affordable, accessible to Filipinos

13 days ago
Different industries have pushed the limit of what 3D printing can do, from making one’s own memorabilia to as big as...
Technology
fbtw
Twitter lawsuit accuses Elon Musk of contract breach
14 days ago

Twitter lawsuit accuses Elon Musk of contract breach

14 days ago
Twitter on Tuesday sued Elon Musk for breaching the $44 billion contract he signed to buy the tech firm, calling his exit...
Technology
fbtw
Musk ditches Twitter deal, triggering defiant response
July 9, 2022 - 8:59am

Musk ditches Twitter deal, triggering defiant response

By Glenn Chapman | July 9, 2022 - 8:59am
Elon Musk on Friday pulled the plug on his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, accusing the social media giant of "misleading"...
Technology
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with