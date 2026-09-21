Skyro refreshes brand identity as it expands beyond consumer financing

The new design system and tagline, “Naturally, yours,” reflect Skyro’s ambition to support customers as their needs, priorities and plans change over time.

MANILA, Philippines — Skyro, a fast-growing digital finance platform, began rolling out its refreshed visual identity in the Philippines.

The redesigned Skyro Philippines app will be released progressively to customers, alongside updates to customer communications, partner materials, advertising and other brand touchpoints.

The new identity reflects how Skyro has evolved beyond its beginnings in consumer financing, as the company expands the ways it can support customers across different financial needs and moments in their lives.

Launched in the Philippines in 2022, Skyro has grown to more than 7 million registered users, built a credit portfolio exceeding $200 million, and reached operating break-even in the first half of 2026.

The Philippines, Skyro’s most mature market, is the first to introduce the refreshed brand identity before it is rolled out more widely across the company’s markets. Skyro is also building on the experience and capabilities developed in the Philippines as it expands internationally.

In August, the company announced plans to enter Saudi Arabia as part of its broader growth across emerging markets.

According to Skyro Co-founder and Co-CEO Arsen Liametov, the refreshed identity reflects both Skyro’s evolution and its ambitions for its next stage of growth. “We want to move beyond one-off lending and become an everyday financial partner, offering a broader set of products that support people and small businesses through different moments in their lives,” Liametov said.

“Our ambition is for Skyro to fit more naturally into those moments, building lasting relationships with customers as their needs evolve. The new identity reflects that direction and gives us a platform to build on what we have proven in the Philippines as we enter new markets,” Liametov added.

At the heart of the refreshed brand is the idea that financial services should fit naturally into people’s lives.

The new design system and tagline, “Naturally, yours,” reflect Skyro’s ambition to support customers as their needs, priorities and plans change over time.

In the Philippines, these financial priorities can range from everyday family expenses and important purchases to celebrations, milestones and future plans.

The central mark of the new visual identity is inspired by the analemma, the figure-eight pattern traced by the Sun’s changing position in the sky over the course of a year.

Echoing the “Sky” in Skyro’s name, the shape represents continuity and flexibility, reflecting the company’s ambition to become part of customers’ everyday financial lives rather than support only individual transactions.

For Skyro Co-founder and Co-CEO Nasim Aliev, the refreshed identity also reflects how the business itself has evolved and the broader role Skyro aims to play in customers’ financial lives.

“This rebrand gives that evolution a clear identity and a platform for what we are building next. Whether that's making a purchase, upgrading something at home, getting something you've been wanting, or simply making your next move possible, we want Skyro to give people more ways to move forward,” Aliev shared.

In the Philippines, Skyro works with more than 10,000 partner stores and over 3,000 merchants, with SMEs driving over 60% of volume.

One example of Skyro’s evolution beyond one-off financing is SkyroCredit, a reusable digital credit line that customers can use via QR Ph. Customers can use their available credit, repay what they use, and use it again without having to reapply each time.

Its launch marked a shift from financing one-off purchases toward building an ongoing financial relationship with customers, giving Skyro more ways to support them as their financial needs and priorities evolve over time.

The refreshed identity will be rolled out progressively across Skyro’s other markets as the company continues its international expansion.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Skyro is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.



