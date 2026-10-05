ICT: Durban Gateway Terminal transition delays

From AB Capital's The Opening Bell: Three Moves

Event

ICTSI is facing mounting operational issues at Durban Gateway Terminal (DGT), with South Africa's Transport Minister meeting management after vessel anchorage times roughly doubled to nearly six days. The disruption is being attributed largely to the Navis N4 system transition plus delays in equipment refurbishment/replacement. The terminal is strategically important, handling ~46% of South Africa's port traffic. ICTSI began operating DGT in January under a 25-year partnership with Transnet.

View

Slight negative for sentiment; limited valuation impact for now. Durban matters strategically because of its scale, but ICTSI owns only 49% of the operating joint venture (JV), with Transnet retaining 51%. More importantly, ICT's global portfolio remains highly diversified, so we would not expect the current Durban disruption alone to materially alter group earnings estimates. The bigger issue is whether ICT can demonstrate a visible operational turnaround over the next few months. The investment case for Durban rests precisely on taking an inefficient terminal and improving productivity. The long-term targets remain attractive: capacity is expected to rise from ~2.0 million to 2.8 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), while crane productivity is targeted to increase from 18 to 28 gross crane moves/hour. If waiting times normalize as Navis stabilizes and new/refurbished equipment comes online, the current disruption should fade and could actually create a low-base turnaround story. Conversely, prolonged congestion, continued vessel diversions or government intervention would raise questions around ramp-up assumptions and ICTSI's execution credibility in one of its largest new concessions.

Catalyst

Negative near term, but manageable. The immediate concern is execution/reputational risk rather than earnings risk. Durban is a major new concession and was supposed to showcase ICTSI's ability to turn around an underperforming state-run asset. Instead, congestion has worsened during the transition, with ships bypassing Durban and industry groups reporting materially lower throughput following the Navis cutover. Importantly, however, this looks more like transition pain than structural deterioration at this stage. ICTSI itself says Navis is now stable and the remaining bottleneck is partly equipment availability and clearing the accumulated backlog. The government is also characterizing the problems as potentially "teething" issues rather than questioning the concession itself.

Action

HOLD/BUY on weakness; no change to LT thesis. We would not change our fundamental ICT view based on this alone. Treat it as a near-term headline overhang and monitor three things: vessel waiting times, equipment availability, and throughput recovery. A sustained reduction in waiting times toward pre-transition levels would be the key signal that the problem is temporary.

Disclaimer: The information, analyses, and views contained herein is based on sources which we, AB Capital Securities, believe are reliable, but is not guaranteed by us and is not to be considered all inclusive. It is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation of an offer to sell or buy the securities herein mentioned. AB Capital Securities and its Directors and Officers and/or members of their families may have a position in the securities herein mentioned and may make purchases and/or sales of the securities from time to time in the open-market and otherwise.