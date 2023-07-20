Filinvest Land eyeing peso bond offer

The bond offer amount is expected to hit up to P35 billion, with a maturity period of up to seven years.

MANILA, Philippines — Property developer Filinvest Land Inc. is embarking on fundraising efforts as their board approved a plan to issue fixed-rate peso-denominated bonds.

Their disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Thursday bared that FLI’s board of directors approved the proposed shelf registration statement for the issuance.

The Gotianun-led property developer reportedly retired P6 billion in retail bonds issued by Cyberzone Properties Inc. back in January.

Shares in FLI currently trade flat at P0.67 apiece as of 10:26 Thursday morning. — Ramon Royandoyan