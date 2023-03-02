^

Lee Min Ho is SMDC's newest 'good guy'

March 2, 2023 | 6:00pm
Lee Min Ho is the lead actor of the Korean drama series “Boys Over Flowers,” “City Hunter,” “The Heirs,” “The Legend of the Blue Sea,” “The King: Eternal Monarch,” and “Pachinko,” which established him as a household name worldwide, including the Philippines.
The leading developer teams up with the Korean superstar for its “Step into Luxury” campaign

MANILA, Philippines — Leading property developer SM Development Corporation (SMDC) is launching its newest advertising campaign, which has a superstar endorser, Korean actor Lee Min Ho.

“I’m honored to be part of the SMDC family. It’s very important for a person to have a space to call home,” Lee Min Ho shared. He added that being able to influence home buyers in owning their home is something he is grateful for.

Lee Min Ho has been voted as the most favorite actor by the 2022 Overseas Hallyu Report, an international survey conducted in 18 countries by the Republic of Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korean Foundation for International Culture Exchange (KOFICE).

Lee Min Ho, who has topped the list for five consecutive years since 2018, proved that he is an unwavering representative in Korea. Since 2009, he has received numerous awards for excellence in acting, and is considered as one of the most influential global style icons who has the largest number of followers on social media among Korean actors.

SMDC Vice President for Marketing Aye Luna said, “We are certainly excited to be working with Mr. Lee Min Ho for this campaign. Not only does he embody true luxury and sophistication, he is also a “Good Guy” in every sense of the word. He cares about his family and fans, and positively contributes to society through his donation platform. This makes him the perfect brand ambassador of SMDC.”

As a testament to its commitment to building world-class, master-planned sustainable communities, SMDC was recently named Best Developer in Southeast Asia by Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards 2022, and received excellence awards for several of its residential condominium developments.

 

