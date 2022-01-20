



















































 
























Motoring


The RAM TRX breaks through the glass ceiling, defies convention




January 20, 2022 | 1:20pm
 





The RAM TRX breaks through the glass ceiling, defies convention
From day one, RAM’s identity was to be a truck made for real truck owners, so much so that it has garnered the Motortrend “Truck Of The Year” award in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
MANILA, Philippines — Since coming to its own following separation from Dodge, RAM has prided itself at producing the most powerful trucks in the world to support what trucks were originally designed to do — absolutely anything.


Its philosophy and dedication to the development of trucks epitomizing power, luxury and utility garnered RAM the award for Motortrend "Truck of the Year" in 2019, 2020 and 2021. It has become the number 1 brand in pick-up trucks, surpassing other vehicles. 


Built for work and play


The RAM TRX runs on a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 HEMI engine, making it the fastest truck in the world, able to go from 0 to 60mph in 4.5 seconds.

The RAM TRX sits steadfast atop 18-inch black aluminum wheels, with a rugged frontage that highlights the modern RAM’s head logo and the flow-through badge lettering. It features a full LED Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS), including twin bi-functional projector headlamps, fog lamps and tail lamps. It also integrates new LED clearance lamps that are fixed into the hood scoop and front bumper flares to further amplify the aesthetic of the truck.


The RAM TRX runs on a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 HEMI engine, making it the fastest truck in the world, able to go from 0 to 60mph in 4.5 seconds. Otherwise known as the Hellcat engine, it produces a groundbreaking output of 702 horsepower and 881 Nm of torque. This combination of power allows the TRX to easily transition from a daily, reliable workhorse to the most exciting adventure partner.


Along with the power of the engine and the 8-speed transmission, the RAM TRX is built with a new five-link independent rear suspension system that is tuned to deliver one of the best in handling and ride comfort around, regardless of the road condition.


It also comes with the all-new front and rear 2.6-inch Bilstein Black Hawk e2 adaptive performance shocks that are made specifically for the TRX to provide faster reaction time, exceptional damping, and heat dissipation when traveling at speed through rougher terrain.


To compensate for the high-pressure impact brought about by the wideness of the truck, the RAM TRX has an improved airflow ventilation system that allows air to come up through the flow-through R-A-M badge header and through the hood scoop and side fender vents. This lessens the high pressure at the corners of the truck and provides unbeatable ventilation that is required to keep the truck at its safest, most optimum level.


Not your ordinary workhorse


In terms of comfort, among those that are standard to the RAM TRX are 8-way power seats for both the driver and passenger, with 4-way lumbar adjustment, driver seat memory, and heated/ventilated front and rear seats.

The RAM TRX offers the most spacious interior in the segment, with exciting features that are made to enhance and uplift the aesthetic experience of driving a truck. One of the statement details in the RAM TRX is the thick flat-bottomed suede-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters, which is a first for RAM, in addition to a brand-new console shifter. Add to that is the TRX spec badge that is positioned right on the center console, which is unique to every TRX vehicle.


In terms of comfort, among those that are standard to the RAM TRX are 8-way power seats for both the driver and passenger, with 4-way lumbar adjustment, driver seat memory, and heated/ventilated front and rear seats. The cabin also offers conveniences, such as a digital rearview mirror, a cluster 7-inch TFT full-color display, a new performance-oriented floor shifter, USB charging ports, and a wireless charging dock.


For entertainment and connectivity, the RAM TRX has a built-in 12-inch touchscreen display with UConnect 12.0 navigation, hooked up to a Harman Kardon 19-speaker premium sound system and fully integrated with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.


A key highlight to the RAM TRX, is the Head-Up Display (HUD) that serves as the driver’s virtual cockpit. It is designed to project up to five different content areas at once, customizable to the information that the driver requires.


Made for everyone


The TRX is made for those with a keen sense of wonder and adventure. It is the truck for movers, defenders, and game-changers.

Safety and security are paramount in deciding on the reliability and durability of a vehicle. The TRX includes unique features to support the daily activities of a truck owner and his community, such as a Multi-function Dampened Tailgate with Remote Release, 7-pin Wiring Harness, E-Locker Rear Axle, Mopar 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-down Hooks, a deployable Mopar Bed Step, Tow Hooks, Speed-Sensitive Power Locks, and Rain-Sensitive Wipers.


In terms of safety, the RAM TRX boasts more than 100 active and passive safety features under its belt. Among these are Advanced Multistage Front Air Bags, Supplement Side Airbags, LATCH-ready Child Seat Anchor System, Blind Spot and Cross Path Detection, Brake Assist, Electronic Roll Mitigation, Full Speed Forward Collision Warning, Parksense Front/Rear Park Assist, a Surround View Camera System and a Sentry Key Theft Deterrent System.


The TRX is made for those with a keen sense of wonder and adventure. It is the truck for movers, defenders, and game-changers. It is designed to push the limits and break boundaries, and to complement the passions of those who are unafraid to jump into the next level of thrill and excitement that can only be experienced by the brave and those who dare to challenge the unknown.


 


For more information on the RAM TRX, click here: https://www.facebook.com/RamTrucksPH or visit the following dealerships:


RAM Alabang

301 Westgate Center, Commerce Avenue, Filinvest Corporate City, Alabang, Muntinlupa City

(+632) 8461 6281 / (+632) 8334 1487


RAM Cebu

Cebu Veterans Drive, Nivel Hills, Cebu City

(+6332) 260 3333 / +63977 825 5337


RAM Clark

Clark Auto Zone, M.A. Roxas Highway, Clark Freeport Zone, Pampanga Clark Freeport Zone, Pampanga

(+6345) 499 5562 / +63998 590 2658 / +63999 223 0295


RAM Greenhills

1008 EDSA Greenhills, San Juan City, Metro Manila

(+632) 8784 5002


RAM Pampanga

Laus Group Corporate Center JASA San Jose City of San Fernando, Pampanga

+63999 223 0295


 

















 



