TMP announces release of improved Toyota Rush
Introduced in the Philippines in 2018, the Toyota Rush has quickly cemented its position as one of the best-selling nameplates in TMP's stable.
Released
(Philstar.com) - November 27, 2020 - 4:23pm

Local automotive leader Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has released the 2021 update of its popular entry-level SUV, the Toyota Rush.

Retailing in Toyota's 70 dealerships across the country starting November 26, the refreshed Rush lineup offers the Rush E grade with improved seating capacity — with 3 rows of seats now available. With this update, all Rush variants now come as 7-seater SUVs.

One of the most well-received features of the G grade, the Reverse Camera, is also being made available to the E grade variants.

"We at Toyota continuously listen to the requests of our customers to make improvements in our cars. The Rush is a favorite family vehicle, and with the Filipino’s close-knit and often extended family, we added the third row to bring the joy of moving together to more members," said Sherwin Chualim, First Vice President of TMP's Vehicle Sales Operations.

"As our thrust of advancing mobility for all becomes more relevant especially at this time when safe transportation with social distancing is essential, we aim to provide more options to Filipino customers, and give them the best value,” he added.

With all these new additions to the Rush E grade, the model retains its position as a modern, stylish, spacious, efficient, yet reasonably priced family vehicle, ideal for those who want to enjoy the SUV experience without breaking the bank.

The improved Rush 1.5 E retails at Php1,023,000 for A/T, while its M/T variant is available for P983,000. The top-grade Rush 1.5 G A/T meanwhile has an SRP of Php1,100,000.

All variants of the Toyota Rush also retain the model's most-wanted key features like the high 220 mm ground clearance, 7-inch infotainment system, back sonar, plus safety features like 6 SRS airbags, anti-lock brake system, vehicle stability control, and more. Each unit comes with the Toyota Sure Advantage of providing quality, durability and reliability; fulfilling ownership; great value; and technologies that matter.

Introduced in the Philippines in 2018, the Toyota Rush has quickly cemented its position as one of the best-selling nameplates in TMP's stable. In 2019, TMP sold more than 15,000 units, making the Toyota Rush the best-selling entry SUV model that year.

To check full specifications of the Toyota Rush, and to conveniently inquire at your preferred dealership, go to www.toyota.com.ph/rush and simply fill-out the online inquiry form. Representatives of your chosen dealership will get in touch with you to assist you. You may also check the vehicle anytime, on any device via the Toyota Virtual Showroom at https://toyota.com.ph/showroom/rush.

