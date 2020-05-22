Toyota offers more purchase options, flexible deals for better days ahead

MANILA, Philippines — As the country moves forward and makes its way to recovery from the global pandemic, Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) acknowledges the challenges it will face once we transition to the new normal.

As the company aspires for “mobility for all,” it continues to provide options that will make car purchases lighter for customers.

This May, TMP offers various deals, financing schemes and rebates:

1. Outright cash discounts

Get as much as P125,000 savings on a new Vios or up to P60,000 if you purchase a Hilux. Up to P30,000 savings are also offered on the Innova and Fortuner. Other models such as Wigo, Rush, Avanza, and Hiace also offer savings on select variants.

2. Flexible financing, payment holidays

Toyota Financial Services will be offering payment holidays that allow customers to buy their dream Toyota now with a pre-set downpayment, and pay the monthly amortization two months later. Pre-approved customers and frontliners are eligible for a lower downpayment under this promo.

Light monthly payments are also available for the Vios for as low as P6,683, or the Avanza for as low as P7,378. Aside from these, all-in low downpayment or low monthly options are available for selected variants of the following models: Wigo, Altis, Innova, Fortuner, Rush, Hilux, and Hiace.

3. Free maintenance service, interior sanitation

Participating dealer outlets will be offering free Periodic Maintenance Service (PMS) up to 20,000km and free vehicle sanitation services when customers purchase select variants of the Vios, Corolla Altis, Rush, Fortuner, Hilux, and FMC Hiace.

Aside from free PMS, customers are also eligible for five free Bactaklenz Vehicle Interior Sanitation treatments which can be availed during Periodic Maintenance Service. Bactaklenz is an antibacterial treatment administered using misting system and is clinically proven to kill 99.9% of bacteria, molds and fungi inside your air conditioner and vehicle, and eliminate cabin odor and foul smell.

Furthermore, existing Toyota owners who will avail of Periodic Maintenance, General Service, or Body & Paint until June 16 will get one free Bactaklenz Vehicle Interior Sanitation treatment. Customers can go here for more details on the Welcome Back promo.

4. Vios extended warranty coverage

Select variants of the Vios will also come with extended warranty coverage of five years or 150,000km, whichever comes first when you purchase the locally assembled flagship passenger car within the month.

5. Trade-in rebates

Get as much as P40,000 rebate when you trade in your vehicle for a Corolla Altis, or P35,000 for a Vios. A P20,000 rebate is also available when you trade-in your vehicle for an Innova, Fortuner, Avanza, Wigo, Rush, Pre-FMC Hiace Commuter, and Hilux (except for PUV, Cab and Chassis, and FX). The rebates can be used on top of existing promos, and may also be used to purchase accessories.

For more information on available deals, visit https://toyota.com.ph/promos/betterdaysahead. Check out https://toyota.com.ph/HereForYou for dealer inquiries, updates on advisories, and more information.

For more Toyota updates, visit www.toyota.com.ph or check out Toyota’s official social media pages at ToyotaMotorPhilippines (Facebook and Instagram), and @ToyotaMotorPH (Twitter).