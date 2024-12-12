^

Global Dominion: Simplifying financing to empower every Filipino

December 12, 2024 | 9:00am
Global Dominion: Simplifying financing to empower every Filipino
With its bold vision to “Make Financing Simplified,” Global Dominion is breaking down barriers that often hold Filipinos back from achieving their financial dreams.
MANILA, Philippines — “They processed it relatively quickly and faster. I got the car just in time for the event where I needed it. Barely just a week . . .” said Quennie, a small business owner from Malolos who shared her recent financing application experience and satisfaction with Global Dominion Financing Inc. (Global Dominion)

In a world where accessing financial support can feel like navigating a maze, Global Dominion is changing the game.

With its bold vision to “Make Financing Simplified,” Global Dominion is breaking down barriers that often hold Filipinos back from achieving their financial dreams.

While vehicle financing or refinancing traditionally takes weeks, decades of experience have enabled Global Dominion to streamline processes, ensuring loan approvals are efficient and focused on what matters most to its key stakeholders.

In October 2024, Global Dominion reached an impressive milestone of P1 billion in loan disbursements, offering loan approvals in as little as 24 hours.

Whether you’re managing a company in the city or running a business in a remote province, Global Dominion’s 100+ branches nationwide ensure that financial solutions are accessible, meeting funding needs precisely when they matter most.

For example, a customer from Davao shared how the simplified process allowed them to secure financing for their sari-sari store expansion in just three days—a far cry from the weeks-long wait typical of traditional lenders.

This efficiency empowered them to stock up for the busy holiday season, demonstrating how Global Dominion’s approach helps clients seize opportunities without delays.

Looking ahead, Global Dominion plans to integrate new digital tools and process enhancements that aim to reduce approval times even further—to as little as 12 hours—within the next year. These advancements reflect the company’s commitment to continuous improvement, ensuring clients can access funds even faster to address their financial needs.

To further empower financial consumers, Global Dominion has simplified decision-making by offering a loan calculator on its website, allowing users to estimate costs and plan their budgets effectively.

Additionally, the company regularly shares budgeting tips, payment reminders, and scam prevention advice, all aimed at supporting the financial well-being of Filipinos.

In line with these efforts, Global Dominion launched the Kapartner Academy in June 2024, a program dedicated to enhancing financial literacy among Filipinos. Since its inception, the academy has conducted 59 minor sessions and 32 major sessions, providing participants with valuable knowledge and tools to manage their finances and make informed decisions confidently.

Through its vision to "Make Financing Simplified," Global Dominion is more than just a financial institution; it's a "ka-partner"—a dedicated partner in empowering Filipinos across the nation.

With fast approvals, clear terms and personalized support, Global Dominion is helping create a brighter, more financially secure future for all.

“At Global Dominion, our mission is to empower Filipinos by making financing simplified. Reaching P1 billion in loan disbursements reflects our commitment to providing fast, accessible, and reliable financial solutions. We remain dedicated to innovation and supporting every Filipino’s journey toward a brighter financial future,” Patricia Palacios, president and managing director of Global Dominion, concluded. 

 

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Global Dominion. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

