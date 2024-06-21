Newly opened KMC Sky Club poised to complement Clark Freeport Zone’s businesses, talent pool

CLARK, Pampanga — As foreign investors set their sights in the Philippines, Clark Freeport Zone is becoming a favored location to explore opportunities in infrastructure, ICT, and real estate, among others.

According to reports, the special economic zone has received P44.4 billion in investments just in the first quarter of 2024.

As such, KMC and Aeropark Development Philippines Inc. (ADPI) have worked hand in hand to open a premiere, flexible working space. Called the KMC Sky Club, it occupies the 11th floor of One West Aeropark, a property of ADPI.

The executives and investors from the two companies expressed optimism in the project—sharing that it can cater to old and new businesses alike, and more importantly, complement the region’s impressive talent pool.

“[Clark] is truly a future city [and] is truly a world-class location. And we’re here because of the talent base. We’re here because our clients want to be here. We grow where our clients grow,” Michael McCullough, chief visionary and co-founder of KMC, said in his speech during the grand opening of the KMC Sky Club last May 30.

The event was attended by partners, stakeholders, clients as well as friends and family from Clark and Metro Manila. Also gracing the launch were Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel who joined the ribbon-cutting ceremony; and renowned Kapampangan Chef Sau Del Rosario who treated guests to delectable dishes.

Photo Release KMC’s co-founder Gregory Kittleson, ADPI CEO Evan McBride, and KMC’s CEO for Workspace Solutions and co-founder Michael McCullough answers question from media before the festivities.

Sharing McCullough’s optimism is Evan McBride, KMC’s major partner and ADPI CEO who has been doing business in the special economic zone in the past 15 years.

“There’s no other location in the Philippines that has this kind of proximity to infrastructure, to the international airport, and is designed to weather every kind of event that may put an international company at risk. This really is a city of the future,” McBride said during a media interview alongside McCullough and Gregory Kittelson, director and co-founder of KMC.

McBride continued, “As we’re building [the One West Aeropark], the vision for the 11th floor was to do something unique. Showcase its location next to the airport, help encourage other executives to come and see what we’re doing here, and think about all the things that we are building.”

Empowering businesses to new heights

With a clear objective, KMC designed the expansive Sky Club—occupying 1,400 square meters of space—to exude sophistication and exclusivity, while providing a collaborative and dynamic work environment.

This makes the Sky Club unlike any other co-working space in the country.

“This is an amenities space for everybody in the building already. Everybody who has an office here just got a massive upgrade in terms of lifestyle and amenities to work collaboratively and efficiently,” McCullough noted.

KMC is the largest flexible space and talent-as-a-service provider in the Philippines. Prior to the Sky Club, it already operates a 2,700-sqm office at the fifth floor of One West Aeropark, with 499 workstations. Tenants and employees can also take advantage of sleeping quarters, a dedicated clinic and even a lactation room.

The Sky Club provides an additional 200 seats, and offers fully furnished offices, a virtual office serving as address to a business, small meeting rooms, and function areas for gatherings and other networking events. Finally, it also carries a spacious pantry fully fitted with kitchen utensils, glassware, kitchen sinks and appliances.

"With its combination of spaciousness, stunning views and top-notch amenities, our expansion at the 11th floor and The Sky Club is designed to empower businesses to reach new heights,” McCullough shared.

Giving access to the local talent pool

Photo Release AIGF’s Managing Partner Daniel Yong and CEO and CIO Mitsuhiro Umino, KMC’s co-founder Gregory Kittelson, ADPI CEO Evan McBride, CDC President and CEO Agnes Salayo Torres-Devanadera, Ms. Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel, and KMC’s CEO for Workspace Solutions and co-founder Michael McCullough lead the ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open KMC Sky Club to the public.

With more businesses in the horizon, the executives were confident that Clark can provide enough workforce.

McBride cited that Region 3 is the second largest source of employees in Luzon with a talent pool of 8.8 million. He noted, “Before, they [employees] would commute down to Metro Manila for jobs. Now they don’t have to. It reduces congestion in Metro Manila which is one of the plans of the government.”

The Sky Club shares these benefits thanks to its strategic location. The One West Aeropark is easily accessible via the Subic Clark Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX) exit and situated directly across from the renowned Clark Medical City.

Kittelson explained, “With the rise of IT-BPO call centers, a lot of the congestion was in Metro Manila, and then they [companies] extended to the provincial areas whether it was Cebu, Davao and now of course Clark being one of those strategic locations.

“But not only that. You got a lot of companies that are coming in, skipping Metro Manila and coming right to Clark because of its decongestion, because of the wide streets, the great infrastructure, the support it gets from the government and buildings like Aeropark.”

According to McCullough, this is exactly why KMC set up office at One West Aeropark five years ago.

“We follow where our clients want to be, and clients want to be where the employees are. And a big part of this is giving access to the talent pool here in Clark,” McCullough concluded.

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with KMC Solutions. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.