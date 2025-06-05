^

Biz Memos

Quantrics rebrands as NQX to reflect expanded expertise in customer experience, digital innovation

Philstar.com
June 5, 2025 | 10:00am
for NQX
Quantrics rebrands as NQX to reflect expanded expertise in customer experience, digital innovation
NQX stands for ‘Nordia Quantrics Experience’ and its logo embodies synergy and pays tributes to Nordia and Quantrics, while signaling forward momentum and reflecting the company’s unwavering commitment to delivering meaningful experiences supported by robust digital solutions.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — In a bold move toward global integration and innovation, Nordia is officially joining forces with Quantrics, its offshore subsidiary, to become a unified brand: NQX.

This brand synergy signifies a new chapter in the growth of the organization, combining more than 25 years of success as Canada’s largest contact center provider to the strengths of Quantrics, a growing force in digital customer experience with almost 10 years of operational success in the Philippines.

NQX stands for ‘Nordia Quantrics Experience’ and its logo embodies synergy and pays tributes to Nordia and Quantrics, while signaling forward momentum and reflecting the company’s unwavering commitment to delivering meaningful experiences supported by robust digital solutions. 

“NQX’s brand identity highlights the core values that have always been at the heart of who we are,’’ said John DiNardo, CEO and president at NQX.

“It’s a strategic move to position us strongly for the future as a brand dedicated to creating authentic, empathetic and positive experiences for our clients and their customers. This evolution also brings at the forefront our advanced digital capabilities that allow us to innovate and deliver these experiences seamlessly.’’ 

“While we move forward as NQX, the spirit of Quantrics and Nordia remains at the heart of who we are. Our new identity honors the legacy, culture and passion built over the years—carrying forward the strengths, values and relationships that brought us here. NQX is not a departure, but a bold evolution of everything we’ve built together.” said Kevin Malette, president of NQX Philippines.

Building on an award-winning culture, NQX will represent a global team of over 10,000 customer service agents and customer experience professionals, spanning across Canada and the Philippines, and bringing together close to 35 years of expertise in contact center outsourcing, customer experience consulting and digital solutions. 

Over the years, both Nordia and Quantrics have earned local and global recognition for their commitment to excellence, in the recent years being awarded Waterstone’s Canada Most Admired Corporate Culture and named as one of the Philippines Best Employer Brand Awardees, respectively. These accolades reflect the people-first spirit and performance-driven mindset that will continue to thrive under the NQX banner. 

NQX’s visual identity and logo will be progressively deployed across its nine contact centres and digital hubs in Canada and the Philippines.

 

To learn more about NQX’s offshore operations in the Philippines, visit Quantrics.com.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by NQX. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

 

CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Robbie Antonio charts bold future for JAGI, anchoring investments on innovation and global vision
2 days ago

Robbie Antonio charts bold future for JAGI, anchoring investments on innovation and global vision

2 days ago
Robbie Antonio now leads a broader mission as CEO of Jose Antonio Group Inc. (JAGI).
Biz Memos
fbtw
Unilab at 80: Staying the course, shaping the future of Filipino healthcare
brandSpace
2 days ago

Unilab at 80: Staying the course, shaping the future of Filipino healthcare

2 days ago
Pharmaceutical and healthcare conglomerate Unilab Group marked its 80th year with a bold signal to the market.
Biz Memos
fbtw
Strengthening disaster preparedness: SM makes the Incident Command System possible
brandSpace
2 days ago

Strengthening disaster preparedness: SM makes the Incident Command System possible

2 days ago
Disaster resilience in the private sector has become increasingly crucial.
Biz Memos
fbtw
Watsons HWB Awards 2025 honors outstanding brand partners in health, wellness, beauty industry&nbsp;
brandSpace
2 days ago

Watsons HWB Awards 2025 honors outstanding brand partners in health, wellness, beauty industry 

2 days ago
Watsons Philippines executives and brand partners raise a celebratory toast at the Watsons Health, Wellness, and Beauty (HWB)...
Biz Memos
fbtw
More than loans: How Global Dominion is empowering Filipino dreams
brandSpace
6 days ago

More than loans: How Global Dominion is empowering Filipino dreams

6 days ago
For tens of thousands of Filipinos, Global Dominion Financing has become a true partner in progress.
Biz Memos
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with