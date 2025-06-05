Quantrics rebrands as NQX to reflect expanded expertise in customer experience, digital innovation

NQX stands for ‘Nordia Quantrics Experience’ and its logo embodies synergy and pays tributes to Nordia and Quantrics, while signaling forward momentum and reflecting the company’s unwavering commitment to delivering meaningful experiences supported by robust digital solutions.

MANILA, Philippines — In a bold move toward global integration and innovation, Nordia is officially joining forces with Quantrics, its offshore subsidiary, to become a unified brand: NQX.

This brand synergy signifies a new chapter in the growth of the organization, combining more than 25 years of success as Canada’s largest contact center provider to the strengths of Quantrics, a growing force in digital customer experience with almost 10 years of operational success in the Philippines.

“NQX’s brand identity highlights the core values that have always been at the heart of who we are,’’ said John DiNardo, CEO and president at NQX.

“It’s a strategic move to position us strongly for the future as a brand dedicated to creating authentic, empathetic and positive experiences for our clients and their customers. This evolution also brings at the forefront our advanced digital capabilities that allow us to innovate and deliver these experiences seamlessly.’’

“While we move forward as NQX, the spirit of Quantrics and Nordia remains at the heart of who we are. Our new identity honors the legacy, culture and passion built over the years—carrying forward the strengths, values and relationships that brought us here. NQX is not a departure, but a bold evolution of everything we’ve built together.” said Kevin Malette, president of NQX Philippines.

Building on an award-winning culture, NQX will represent a global team of over 10,000 customer service agents and customer experience professionals, spanning across Canada and the Philippines, and bringing together close to 35 years of expertise in contact center outsourcing, customer experience consulting and digital solutions.

Over the years, both Nordia and Quantrics have earned local and global recognition for their commitment to excellence, in the recent years being awarded Waterstone’s Canada Most Admired Corporate Culture and named as one of the Philippines Best Employer Brand Awardees, respectively. These accolades reflect the people-first spirit and performance-driven mindset that will continue to thrive under the NQX banner.

NQX’s visual identity and logo will be progressively deployed across its nine contact centres and digital hubs in Canada and the Philippines.

To learn more about NQX’s offshore operations in the Philippines, visit Quantrics.com.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by NQX. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.