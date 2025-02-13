Aboitiz Foundation expands impact in 2025

In 2025, Aboitiz Foundation is scaling its programs, strengthening partnerships and deepening its impact for Filipino communities. Together, we’re building a sustainable future where people and nature thrive, proving collective action drives a healthier, resilient tomorrow.

MANILA, Philippines — Aboitiz Foundation, the social development arm of the Aboitiz Group, celebrates its achievements in 2024, reinforcing its commitment to creating positive impacts through its strategic pillars: Future Leaders, Jobs and Climate Action. The foundation also set meaningful and scaled-up efforts for 2025 to enhance its contributions across the country. In the Future Leaders pillar, the foundation welcomed 50 scholars into the Aboitiz Future Leaders College Scholarship Program, supporting their education with comprehensive scholarships. For 2025, the foundation plans to expand the program to 100 scholars. The AuroraPH Project also connected 11 last-mile schools to the internet via solar power, and the foundation aims to reach 100 schools in 2025.

Through the Elevate AIDA Program, 1,135 women were trained in technology-driven skills for virtual jobs. Looking ahead, the foundation aims to train 10,000 more women starting in 2025 and to engage 200 additional local government units, strengthening its inclusive employment efforts under its Jobs pillar.

In Climate Action pillar, Aboitiz Foundation secured a 40-year partnership with the Province of Cebu for the CarbonPH Project, focusing on reforestation and watershed management across 22,000 hectares.

By 2025, the foundation targets the approval for project design, funding and the start of project implementation. Aboitiz Foundation collected a total of 58,000 kilograms of waste through Materials Recovery Facilities and Project Rake both in Batangas, and the Tapon-to-Ipon partnership with Coca-Cola during the 24th Aboitiz Football Cup, where football players actively gathered PET bottle waste for recycling and repurposing.

In 2025, the foundation aims to collect 100,000 kilograms of waste, promoting recycling, repurposing and proper disposal while educating communities on sustainable waste management.

“These accomplishments reflect the power of collaboration and innovation in meeting the needs of our communities,” said Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar, president of Aboitiz Foundation. “As we look to 2025, we remain committed to empowering future leaders, creating more jobs, and taking bold climate actions for a sustainable and resilient future.”

Aboitiz Foundation’s 2025 roadmap includes scaling current programs, strengthening partnerships, and exploring new initiatives to continue making a lasting impact for generations to come.

