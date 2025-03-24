Filinvest Group at 70: A growing legacy of making Filipino dreams a reality

Filinvest City, the flagship development of Filinvest Group is committed to fostering a vibrant community by integrating expansive green spaces that promote well-being and connectivity among residents, workers and visitors.

MANILA, Philippines — Seventy years ago, a young couple, with a shared entrepreneurial spirit and vision for progress, made it their life’s mission to create opportunities for everyday Filipinos. What started as a small financing business in a modest shophouse in Quiapo has grown into one of the Philippines' leading conglomerates—Filinvest Development Corporation (FDC).

In 2025, Filinvest Group marks its 70th anniversary, not just celebrating its legacy and longevity but reaffirming its enduring mission: to enable Filipinos to achieve their dreams.

Across generations, the company has been a steadfast partner in turning aspirations into reality and making life’s experiences more meaningful and memorable—whether it’s owning a first home, securing loans or building your savings to make your dream a reality, powering communities to thrive or bringing your family to their first hotel or resort stay.

A story rooted in the everyday Filipino dream

A sketch of the first office of Filinvest Development Corporation on P. Casal Street, Quiapo, marking the humble beginnings of the Gotianuns.

Filinvest Group’s legacy is one that mirrors the dreams of many Filipinos—starting from humble beginnings, taking bold risks and continuously innovating for a better future.

The company’s founders, Andrew and Mercedes Gotianun, built their business on the principles of hard work, resilience, and trust—values that continue to shape Filinvest today.

“Trust is a core value at Filinvest Group, and we strive to always deserve and preserve it. We've had our ups and downs, but we've grown and prospered together. Our parents taught us to treat shareholders with respect, regardless of their stake. A relationship based on mutual respect and shared benefit fosters success,” said Jonathan “JTG” Gotianun, chairperson of FDC and EastWest Bank.

East West Banking Corp., the banking arm of Filinvest Development Corporation, focuses on providing ease and relevant financial solutions tailored to every Filipino’s life journey.

From financing second-hand cars and appliances to pioneering affordable housing, banking solutions, power, hospitality, sugar and infrastructure projects, Filinvest Group has remained committed to making quality living more accessible to Filipinos.

“As we celebrate Filinvest’s 70th anniversary, we take with us the lessons we’ve learned, staying committed to serving and fulfilling the dreams of many Filipino families. We are building to sustain our growth, staying profitable in a competitive environment while sharing the benefits with all our stakeholders,” shared Josephine “JGY” Gotianun-Yap, vice chairperson of FDC.

Shaping the future with sustainability in mind

A key driver of Filinvest Group’s longevity has been its well-balanced business portfolio that ensures long-term stability.

The second-generation leaders of Filinvest Development Corporation, Josephine Gotianun Yap and Jonathan Gotianun, carry forward the tradition of innovation and excellence, shaping the future while staying true to their parent’s vision that built the business.

While its real estate, banking and infrastructure segments capitalize on periods of economic growth, its investments in essential services such as power, utilities and sugar provide a steady foundation, making the group resilient in the face of market fluctuations and positioning it for sustainable expansion.

As Filinvest Group looks ahead to the next decades, it remains focused on building its legacy of progress and innovation. It is focused on shaping and optimizing its portfolio through driving the growth and expansion of its diverse businesses while ensuring a well-balanced mix of cyclical and defensive industries that reinforce long-term stability and resilience. It is also strengthening synergies and building management systems, enhancing collaboration across business units and leveraging key platforms as a cohesive group, ensuring that Filinvest remains agile, efficient and positioned for sustained success.

Through future-proofing talent and organization, Filinvest Group is also cultivating a diverse, high-performing and highly engaged workforce, ensuring that Filinvest’s people remain at the heart of its long-term growth strategy and are equipped to lead the company into the future.

“Focusing on our customers encourages us to embrace change and openness, driving us to innovate and improve how we serve them better. In essence, we want ordinary Filipinos to enjoy extraordinary experiences and services,” JGY added.

70 years and counting: A celebration of Filipino resilience

8 Spatial, a development by Filinvest Land, offers modern living spaces designed for urban dwellers. Featured in the photo, the clubhouse provides a refreshing escape with its expansive pool and contemporary amenities, creating a vibrant community where residents can relax and unwind.

Filinvest Group’s 70th-anniversary celebration is a tribute to the Filipino spirit—the courage to dream, the resilience to overcome challenges, and the determination to contribute actively to the nation and bring progress to the Filipino people.

As the company steps into its next chapter, it remains committed to creating lasting impact for its customers with the promise of reliable, compassionate service and ensuring that Filipinos always have a trusted partner in their journey toward success.

“I’m excited about the organization that will come after us who will carry our vision forward in the coming decades. I know that our business will continue to grow for the right reasons, serving a greater purpose and truly enabling Filipinos to realize their dreams,” JTG concluded.

Crimson Resort & Spa Boracay, a homegrown brand of Filinvest Hospitality Corporation, have received prestigious honors at the Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence for the second consecutive year this 2025.

To commemorate this milestone, Filinvest Group is also releasing a 70th-anniversary video, a tribute to its founders, employees and the millions of Filipinos who have been part of its journey.

The video highlights the company’s remarkable evolution and the values that have driven its success for seven decades. Join us in celebrating 70 years of making dreams a reality—watch the Filinvest 70th anniversary video and relive the journey of resilience, innovation and progress that continues to shape the future.

The Filinvest Group 70th Anniversary Kickoff marks the beginning of a year-long celebration, with various initiatives to engage its valued stakeholders, set to unfold throughout 2025.

