Smart and Netflix delight fans with first-ever, exclusive Southeast Asia premiere of 'Atlas'

Held at the Central Square Cinema in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, the event marked the first collaboration between Netflix and a telco in Southeast Asia for a joint advance screening, offering a unique experience to lucky Smart Postpaid subscribers on Signature Plans+.

MANILA, Philippines — Smart Postpaid subscribers enjoyed the privilege of watching the latest Jennifer Lopez-starrer, “Atlas,” last May 23, ahead of its worldwide Netflix debut.

The event featured exclusive red-carpet moments, special activities, and opportunities to mingle with content creators and fellow fans.

“We are thrilled to offer our customers this unique experience, which is just one of the many treats and privileges that come with being a Smart Postpaid customer, on top of enjoying our value-packed services and award-winning network,” Alex Caeg, head of Smart Consumer Wireless Business, said.

Smart Postpaid subscribers can now stream the film with their complimentary Netflix Mobile subscription that conveniently comes with their Signature Plans+.

Through Smart Postpaid's Netflix Bundle offer, subscribers can save P149 monthly on any Netflix plan (for both new or existing subscriptions) for their entire postpaid plan duration, allowing them to binge-watch their favorite shows and movies without worrying about additional costs.

At the premiere screening, a long-time Smart Postpaid subscriber who enjoyed “Atlas” shared, “When it comes to streaming, especially in high definition, you can really get the HD factor with Smart Postpaid. I’ve also been travelling a lot here in the Philippines, so connectivity is important to me. Smart really connects me with my friends, relatives, and even our families plus I get to watch Netflix content on the go.”

Another loyal subscriber proudly talked about the perks they’ve enjoyed with Smart Postpaid saying, “This is actually the second time we experienced this kind of promotion from Smart. The first one was when we got tickets for my favorite singer’s concert. Thank you so much Smart!”

Photographer Andrei Suleik, who is a big Netflix fan and Smart Postpaid subscriber shared, “I’m currently streaming ‘Bridgerton’ after every workday and what I like about Smart is the strong connectivity. At times, I find myself in places where there is no wi-fi, Smart 5G is there to the rescue with strong connectivity almost like in the entire Philippines. This is a huge help for both work and leisure.”

Enjoy Netflix on us anytime, anywhere

“Our Signature Plans+ with Netflix on Us not only offer great value by giving savings to subscribers on monthly subscriptions but also by bringing unparalleled convenience. Subscribers can enjoy unlimited streaming of the highest quality, ensuring they never miss out on the latest entertainment literally right at their fingertips,” added Shing Dimagiba, Smart Postpaid head.

On top of the exclusive Netflix bundle, Smart Signature Plans+ comes packed with several unlimited inclusions: Unli 5G data for 12 months in 5G-covered areas, Unli Calls & Texts to all networks, and Unli Landline Calls. Signature Plans+ is powered by Smart's superior mobile network, recently awarded for delivering the Best Coverage Experience in the Philippines by network analytics firm Opensignal. Switching to a Smart Postpaid plan can be done with a simple call to the Smart Hotline *888 or via a visit to the Smart store nearest you—with branches nationwide.

Those who missed the premiere can catch “Atlas,” now streaming on Netflix.

For more information about Smart’s Signature Plans+ and the Netflix on Us offer, visit Smart’s Netflix Page https://smart.com.ph/netflix.

Editors Note: This press release for Smart is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.