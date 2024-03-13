Official statement from Acer Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Acer Philippines confirms that a security incident has occurred with its third-party vendor responsible for managing employee attendance data, resulting in unauthorized access to a database containing specific employee information.

We want to assure everyone that our security checks confirm that there has been no breach or leak of any Acer Philippines Customer Database, and customer data remains unaffected by this incident. It is crucial to emphasize that the attendance database run by a third-party vendor is entirely distinct from our customer databases. Our internal systems safeguard our customer databases to protect your data against threats. We are dedicated to upholding the most rigorous levels of data protection for all information entrusted to our care.

We have notified the National Privacy Commission (NPC) and the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC). A thorough investigation is underway.

For accurate and reliable updates, please refer to our official communication channels.

Should you have any questions or need further clarification, we encourage you to reach out directly through our official support channels. We are here to assist you.

Thank you for your continued trust in Acer Philippines.