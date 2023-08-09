^

British Chamber strongly supports extension of lowered tariffs

August 9, 2023 | 5:29pm
British Chamber strongly supports extension of lowered tariffs

MANILA, Philippines — The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines highlights the UK-Philippines trade relations by supporting the potential extension of lowered tariff rates for agricultural commodities, particularly pork.

On August 2 to 5, the biggest food trade event World Food Expo (WOFEX 2023) happened in SMX Convention Center and World Trade Center, Manila. 

WOFEX 2023 was supported by the British Chamber as it helped promote food supply and food security, by assisting UK’s Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (ADHB) and UK meat exporters’ representatives from Dunbia, Foyle, GPS Food Group, Norwest Foods International Ltd., and ABP Group. The event consisted of company booth displays, food samples, product demonstrations, and culinary competitions that have brought opportunities to the Philippine market. 

“Our close relationship with AHDB continues to highlight trade opportunities in the food sector. We hope to continue this advocacy in food security with more trade missions and initiatives,” said BCCP Executive Director/Trustee Chris Nelson. Last year, UK pork exports were almost 30,000 tonnes, with a 34 percent increase.

Further, the British Chamber supports the Republic Act 10845 or the "Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act" which was enacted to protect the local agricultural industry and farmers from agricultural smuggling. 

The British Chamber looks forward to continuing the momentum of UK-Philippines trade relations through the extension of lowered tariffs, the increase of UK pork exports to the Philippine market, and the overall improvement of the global supply chain. 

BRITISH CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OF THE PHILIPPINES
