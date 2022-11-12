^

Shawarma Shack brings help to Typhoon 'Paeng' victims in San Pedro, Laguna

November 12, 2022 | 2:04pm
Shawarma Shack brings help to Typhoon 'Paeng' victims in San Pedro, Laguna
Shawarma Shack Relief Operations Team distributing food packages
MANILA, Philippines — Severe tropical storm Paeng made landfall in CALABARZON last October 29, bringing torrential rain and strong winds that gravely affected various areas, including the city of San Pedro, Laguna.

The city was put under a state of calamity after being hit with multiple landslides and flashfloods affecting 33 barangays.

Almost 1,256 local residents were forced to evacuate their homes in 10 evacuation centers due to the typhoon, many families left their homes not knowing if their homes or personal belonging would survive the occurring flashfloods within their area.

Shawarma Shack Relief Operations, led by its CEO and dubbed as “Godfather of Shawarma”, Walther Uzi Buenavista, coordinated with the Philippine Coast Guards and San Pedro’s local government units to bring and distribute relief goods to some affected areas. 

Residents receiving food packages and clean drinking water from Shawarma Shack
Bringing trucks worth of food packages and clean drinking water last November 6, Shawarma Shack Relief Operations team with Rowel Elmido, purchasing head, and Ervin Andaya, marketing head, went to Barangay Cuyab, San Pedro, Laguna thru the efforts of Mr. Sandy Lee Domingo in bringing together all the concerned groups.

Mayor of San Pedro City Hon. Art Mercado, Hon. Vice Mayor Ina Olivarez, City Council composed of Hon. Nina Almoro, Hon. Doc Sonny Mendoza, Hon. Atty. Marky Oliveros, Hon. Aldrin Mercado, Hon. Vivi Villegas, Hon. Mike Casacop, Hon. VJ Solidum and members of the police force with their chief PLTCOL. Victor Aclan were present during the relief distribution.

Hundreds of families lined up and welcomed the Shawarma Shack Relief Operations team with smiles and gratitude, knowing that they will be receiving a big help from the company.

Truly a manifestation of “bayanihan”, Shawarma Shack promises to deliver help to our kababayans who are in need, especially during natural calamities.

SHAWARMA SHACK
