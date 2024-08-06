^

British Chamber hosts meat trade briefing with agri, horticulture dev't board

August 6, 2024
British Chamber hosts meat trade briefing with agri, horticulture devâ��t board

The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines (BCCP) hosted the Philippine-British Meat Trade Briefing & Reception in partnership with the UK Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) on July 30, 2024. This event aims to reinforce the growing meat trade relations between the UK and the Philippines to ensure food security and competitiveness of the agricultural sector.

The briefing featured speakers and panelists from the government, private sector, and delegation from the AHDB, namely: British Embassy Manila Deputy Head of Mission Alistair White, UK Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA) Agricultural Attaché Rickie Jennings, Philippine Department of Agriculture (DA) Undersecretary for Livestock Deogracias Victor “DV” Savellano, Bureau of Customs (BOC) Deputy Commissioner Michael Fermin, CEI Cargo OPC CEO Dee Ledonio, Meat Importers and Traders Association (MITA) President Emeritus Jess Cham, Philippine Association of Meat Processors Inc. (PAMPI) Foreign Affairs and Special Concerns Consultant Jet Ambalada, AHDB Head of International Trade Development Jonathan Eckley and International Trade Development Manager Richard Gibson as moderated by the TradeAdvisors CEO Atty. Anthony Abad.

AHDB Head of International Trade Development Jonathan Eckley

DA Undersecretary Savellano delivered a keynote message on behalf of DA Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. stating that, “This event is a proactive step in supporting the British Chamber's advocacy on easing inflation and ensuring the food security of the Philippines. As we all know, the global
 
agricultural landscape is rapidly evolving. It is through such initiatives that we can navigate these changes effectively by forging strong connections and exploring new market opportunities.”

The British Chamber has actively supported the quick passage of the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act–which has similarly been noted as a priority legislation of the administration and is now awaiting signing into law. The act aims to safeguard the local market and consumers against smugglers, profiteers and cartels.

AHDB International Trade Development Manager Richard Gibson, UK Exporters Louis Frear of Cranswick, and Laurence Bolger of Dunbia

BCCP Executive Director/Trustee Chris Nelson stated that, “AHDB has been our trusted partner in terms of reinforcing the UK-Philippine meat trade particularly on pork. We have also been working closely with the British Embassy and the Department of Agriculture to sustain that growth, while also mitigating the challenges on food security and inflation.”

The AHDB delegation will also participate in the World Food Expo 2024 and welcome new partnerships with the Philippine importers and distributors to contribute to the growing pork and beef trade between the two countries–making the Philippines the 2nd largest UK pork export market in Asia, next to China.

In Eckley’s remarks, he further noted that “ International trade is built on relationships, so it's important we're all together, and it's great to be here. We have had great success over the years with beef and pork exports in the Philippines, thanks to the relationships we have with our exporters and distributors here. Events like today give us the opportunity to build on those relationships and continue growing the trade.”

BRITISH CHAMBER OF COMMERCE PHILIPPINES
