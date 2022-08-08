Smart launches new partnership with animated BTS characters TinyTANÂ 

Smart launches new partnership with animated BTS characters TinyTAN

The BTS-inspired characters will be available as special licensed products with 5G-ready SIM packs and load cards under the Smart TinyTAN Edition

MANILA, Philippines – Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) is launching today a new partnership with TinyTAN, the group of animated characters created from the seven members of 21st century pop icons BTS, to bring a new line of special licensed products, including 5G-ready SIM packs and load cards exclusive for subscribers.

TinyTAN was first launched in 2019 and is currently licensed by BigHit Music under multinational entertainment company Hybe Co., Ltd. The name comes from Bangtan Sonyeondan, the transliteration of BTS’ Korean name. Each TinyTAN character projects a personality representative of each BTS member but follows a unique narrative in the TinyTAN universe.

Under this exciting team up, subscribers can experience Smart’s fastest mobile network with their Smart SIM TinyTAN Edition that comes with one character card in each pack. Fans can collect a total of eight special edition TinyTAN character cards by simply purchasing a 5G-ready SIM pack.

Subscribers can also access Smart Prepaid's data, call and text promos using their Smart Load Card TinyTAN collectibles.

“In the same way that we enable fans to connect with their favorite idols through mobile technology, we always go the extra mile in empowering our subscribers to live more and make the most of their passions,'' said Francis E. Flores, SVP and Head of Consumer Business Group-Individual at Smart.

“Our special collaboration with TinyTAN is in line with our efforts to go beyond providing our subscribers with world-class connectivity but also delighting them with special lifestyle experiences and rewards,” he added.

Step into the Smart Universe with TinyTAN licensed products

Smart Prepaid subscribers can get one TinyTAN character card with every purchase of the 5G-ready Smart SIM TinyTAN Edition, which comes with up to 11 GB open access data for all sites and apps, plus calls and texts to other networks for only P45.

Subscribers can also enjoy more calls, text, and data using their Smart Load Card TinyTAN Edition, which are available in denominations of P100, P300, and P500.

All Smart TinyTAN licensed products will be available online at https://store1.smart.com.ph/ at Smart Stores nationwide, accredited retailers, and Smart’s flagship stores on Lazada and Shopee.



Smart’s collaboration with TinyTAN is part of the all new “Smart Universe” experience aimed at giving subscribers special and exclusive treats, rewards, and offers attuned to their various passions.

Know more about the campaign by following Smart’s official accounts on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok using the official hashtag #SmartTinyTAN.