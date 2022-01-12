



















































 












Meralco secures ISO 9001:2015 certification for quality management system




January 12, 2022 | 2:20pm
 





Meralco secures ISO 9001:2015 certification for quality management system
The ceremonial awarding was held on December 9 at the Meralco headquarters in Pasig City.
MANILA, Philippines — The Networks Group of the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) has been awarded with an ISO 9001:2015 certification for incorporating quality management system (QMS) in its operations.


This is a testament of Meralco’s commitment in #KeepingTheLightsOn and in providing service excellence to its customers, the community, and the country despite the challenges brought about by the pandemic.


Present during the ceremonial awarding on December 9 at the Meralco headquarters in Pasig City were Sheena Santos, Meralco Substation Services Asset Management staff engineer and Networks ISO 9001:2015 Certification project manager; Marvin Gonsalves, SAVP and head of Networks Project Portfolio Management and Networks ISO 9001:2015 Certification project sponsor; Ronnie Aperocho, Meralco SVP and head of Networks; Gilmore Rivera, SOCOTEC Philippines Inc. operations director; Jose Reyes Jr., Meralco VP and head of Networks Technology and Asset Management and Networks QMS manager; and Jerah Duran, SOCOTEC Philippines Inc. marketing officer.


ISO 9001 is an international standard on quality management system that shows the ability of an organization to consistently provide quality products and services that meet the requirements of customers.


The certification was issued on May 25 by SOCOTEC Certification Philippines Inc. under the recognition of United Kingdom Accreditation System (UKAS) following a series of audits.


 


ISO CERTIFICATION
MERALCO

















