







































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Biz Memos

                        
Sustainable cities and climate change resiliency

                        

                        
Philstar.com
September 4, 2021 | 12:00am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Sustainable cities and climate change resiliency
Water harvesting facility integrated in parks.
Photo Release

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — As a country that is frequently affected by typhoons, drought, earthquakes and other natural disasters, the Philippines faces the reality of climate change.



Aside from a strategic disaster preparedness plan, Filipinos need a long-term solution: the establishment of climate change–resilient sustainable cities. More than just reducing greenhouse gases by minimizing electricity and heat production, a sustainable city also has climate change resilient technologies that promote urban resilience.



Water harvesting and treatment



As the Philippines expands its urban areas, there is a struggle with major water supply shortages due to El Niño. 



According to Arquitectonica director David Zaballero, a solution to address this shortage is the adoption of “Smart Water Technology.” 



It is a key component of every sustainable city’s plan for water conservation since this technology addresses issues such as leak detection, water efficiency, energy efficiency, water quality improvements and more. 



“By pairing smart water technology with water catchment, wastewater and sludge treatment programs that are environment friendly, we will be able to address our increasing water demands,” he said.



Arquitectonica is an international architecture, landscape architecture, interior design and urban planning design firm headquartered in Miami with projects around the world, including the Philippines. The firm focuses on ecologically sensitive yet commercially viable design, and is widely recognized for its ability to create unique forms of memorable imagery in close harmony with the environment.



Green roofs



Zaballero also explained that capturing rainwater from rooftops provides a tremendous untapped opportunity to increase water supply and improve water quality for Filipinos. 



“In a sustainable city, rain gardens are installed in rooftops to capture rainwater. Collecting rain and allowing it to seep back into the earth can be a cost-effective way for cities to reduce flooding and recharge groundwater supply. According to studies, green roofs can retain 40-60% of stormwater hitting rooftops,” he explained.



Another version of green roofing is the Aquaflow, which collects rainwater and stormwater from the roof of office buildings, parking garages and yards. The captured water is then directed to a filtration system and storage tank located usually below the building so it can be reused.







Green roof and vertical gardens

Photo Release









Wastewater treatment



Another strategy adopted by sustainable cities is the deployment of a centralized wastewater treatment, which removes contaminants from wastewater or sewage and converts these into a discharge that can be safely returned to the water cycle or can be reused for specific purposes like irrigation and replenishment of surface and groundwater.



Advanced wastewater treatments can also convert wastewater for domestic use and could even be treated to reach drinking water standards.



Smart meter technology



To help residents consume water more efficiently, Zaballero pointed out that sustainable cities use Smart Meter Technology, which is an advanced water and wastewater infrastructure that creates an efficient system to deliver water to every household, simultaneously conserving it for future needs.



“With the use of sensors and digital technology, smart water systems aid in collecting necessary data which will gather information regarding the water flow rate, water pressure and distribution of water across a city. Another feature of this system is the forecast of water consumption which can flag users if there are irregularities in their connection or to flag them to minimize their water consumption,” he said.



Earthquake-resilient buildings



Although no structure or city can be entirely immune to damages brought by earthquakes, the smartest ones are those that integrate resilience into their design and structure. 



“The goal of earthquake-resilient buildings is to design and build structures that can withstand earthquakes better during a seismic activity compared to traditionally constructed buildings,” Zaballero noted.



With the threat of new disasters in the coming years, it is imperative for cities to adapt to climate change. It is important for Filipinos, in particular, to continue considering not only the environmental impact of cities but also strategies that will allow them to adapt to climate change. Integrating climate change in human settlements planning opens the door for innovation in terms of resilience and resource conservation.



By committing to a sustainable approach and measuring the concrete benefits of resilience-building to cities’ economic, environmental and social well-being, cities will finally move towards becoming disaster resilient, which equates to better places to live, play and do business.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      CLIMATE AND SUSTAINABLE CITIES
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 British Chamber on vaccination efforts and reopening of the economy
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
British Chamber on vaccination efforts and reopening of the economy


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
(As released) The British Chamber of Commerce takes part in CBRE's recently concluded Invest Philippines digital forum.

                                                         


      

         

            
Biz Memos
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ayala Land&rsquo;s Circular Waste Management Program wins gold at 18th Stevie Award
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
8 days ago

                              
                              
Ayala Land’s Circular Waste Management Program wins gold at 18th Stevie Award


                              

                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
Ayala Land Inc. bagged gold for its “Circular Waste Management Program” at the 18th Annual International Business...

                                                         


      

         

            
Biz Memos
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Haier Appliances Philippines gives students tablets to stay connected during new normal
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
12 days ago

                              
                              
Haier Appliances Philippines gives students tablets to stay connected during new normal


                              

                                 12 days ago                              


                                                            
Haier Appliances Philippines started an outreach program to help students have access to online resources and achieve their...

                                                         


      

         

            
Biz Memos
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Smart introduces new 5G-ready SIM with biggest inclusions on country's fastest mobile network
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
13 days ago

                              
                              
Smart introduces new 5G-ready SIM with biggest inclusions on country's fastest mobile network


                              

                                 13 days ago                              


                                                            
Leading mobile services provider Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) is making it simpler for mobile users to cover all their...

                                                         


      

         

            
Biz Memos
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sun Life opens new trust company in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
16 days ago

                              
                              
Sun Life opens new trust company in Philippines


                              

                                 16 days ago                              


                                                            
Sun Life Philippines is officially entering the trust business with the launch of Sun Life Investment Management and Trust...

                                                         


      

         

            
Biz Memos
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 British Chamber Philippines to continue promoting investment opportunities
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
17 days ago

                              
                              
British Chamber Philippines to continue promoting investment opportunities


                              

                                 17 days ago                              


                                                            
(As released) British Chamber of Commerce Philippine Executive Director and Trustee Chris Nelson said vaccination is crucial...

                                                         


      

         

            
Biz Memos
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with