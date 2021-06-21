







































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
                     

                        

                           
British Chamber joins discussion on 2021 World Competitiveness Index

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 21, 2021 - 11:46am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
British Chamber joined other institutions in reviewing how the Philippines fares in the 2021 World Competitiveness Yearbook result during the webinar hosted by Asian Institute Management.







 









The British Chamber is a strong supporter of further liberalizing the economy in order to help the country to attract further foreign direct investments. To jumpstart the Philippine economy and help it bounce back from the impact of COVID-19, BCCP Executive Director and Trustee Chris Nelson is calling for the immediate passage of three economic bills:



    
	
  • Amending the Retail Trade Liberalization Act
    • 
	
  • Foreign Investments Act
    • 
	
  • Public Service Act
    • 




The three economic bills complement the government’s effort in improving the country’s business environment by robust government spending on public infrastructure and removing tax uncertainty which should prove a boost to foreign investor sentiment toward the Philippines.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      BRITISH CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OF THE PHILIPPINES
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Statements of PSE's Eusebio Tanco, Jose Pardo on withdrawal of candidacy as board chair
                              


                              

                                 June 17, 2021 - 4:00pm                              


                                                            
The following is the letter of Eusebio Tan to Jose Pardo, chairman and independent director of the Philippine Stock Exchange. 

                                                         


      

         

            
3 days ago
Biz Memos
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Dragonpay now online with PayMaya
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
Dragonpay now online with PayMaya


                              

                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Customers who opt to use Dragonpay as a payment method will receive an email containing their transaction details with instructions...

                                                         


      

         

            
Biz Memos
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Statement of Venture Securities Inc. on SEC's decision over R&L mess
                              


                              

                                 June 15, 2021 - 4:30pm                              


                                                            
The following is a statement of Venture Securities following a decision of the Security and Exchange Commission's special hearing panel.

                                                         


      

         

            
5 days ago
Biz Memos
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Meralco strengthens its Pulilan Substation
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
Meralco strengthens its Pulilan Substation


                              

                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
Meralco recently commissioned its new 50 MVA transformer bank no. 2 in its Pulilan 69 kV-13.8 kV Substation.

                                                         


      

         

            
Biz Memos
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Family business leaders, experts to gather in AFEEC 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
Family business leaders, experts to gather in AFEEC 2021


                              

                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
The AFEEC 2021 highlights Asian family businesses as they gear toward sustainability and resilience in braving a new wor...

                                                         


      

         

            
Biz Memos
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PayMaya propels MSMEs with best-in-class payment platforms
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
PayMaya propels MSMEs with best-in-class payment platforms


                              

                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
PayMaya is equipping MSMEs with digital payment acceptance solutions that are at par with the platforms utilized by...

                                                         


      

         

            
Biz Memos
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with