Ortigas Malls wins bronze at 2021 Asia Pacific Stevie Awards

Celebrate Life Campaign continues to fostering positivity amid uncertainty

MANILA, Philippines — Ortigas Malls takes home the Bronze Stevie® Award for Innovation in Community Relations / Public Service Communications at the 2021 Asia Pacific Stevie Awards.

With overall uncertainties brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, Ortigas Malls recognized its vital role in rebuilding the confidence of consumers and mall tenants by spreading a message of hope and encouragement.

Thus, Ortigas Malls developed the Celebrate Life initiative as an umbrella campaign for all programs that it pursued in 2020, with a theme of positivity across all malls' communications and activities.

Celebrate Life’s objectives were to manifest positivity by bringing good vibes among mall visitors and tenants as they adapted to the new normal, to build brands by encouraging businesses to recover, and to increase foot traffic by assuring mall goers that all Ortigas Malls are safe and secure.

The campaign proved to be a success, with businesses getting back on their feet and mall goers safely visiting the malls again.

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards is the only business awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace in all 29 nations of the Asia-Pacific region. The Stevie Awards is widely considered to be the world's premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in programs such as The International Business Awards® for 18 years.

