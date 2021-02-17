MetroPac Movers begins construction of its Sta. Rosa logistics hub

MANILA, Philippines — MetroPac Movers Inc. (MMI) recently began construction of a large-scale, co-located dry goods and cold storage facility in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, as part of a strategic pivot towards systems integration in the supply chain category.

Plans for the logistics hub were unveiled last February as a response to local and regional demand for modern and secure supply chain solutions.

MMI president and CEO Jose Ma. Lim notes that the logistics hub is poised to drive efficiencies for its clients in the private and public sectors.

Located along the Sta. Rosa-Tagaytay Road, about 2km from the South Luzon Expressway, the hub will occupy a 52,000 square meter site and is expected to generate 550 jobs in Laguna once it opens in the last quarter of 2021.

It will offer 41,000 pallets of ambient warehousing and 17,500 pallets of cold storage warehousing all on the site and will be the most sophisticated logistics complex in the Philippines.

The company has designed the logistics hub at Sta. Rosa to offer specific solutions to the most common problems in supply chains in the Philippines.

The logistics hub will offer 65 truck docks and will ensure the fastest truck turnaround times in the country. One hundred CCTV cameras, access cards and biometric technology along with word-class fire systems will ensure product security and safety.

Business continuity and sustainability is embedded in the design. The buildings and racking are fully seismic, back-up generators ensure 100% power supply at all times, the refrigeration system has full redundancy, 2 leased fiber lines ensure fast internet connectivity and the lithium-ion powered materials handling fleet ensures the product is always accessible and moving.

The entire logistics hub will be powered by Blue Yonder Warehouse Management System—the industry-leading warehouse management platform.

Both the ambient and cold storage warehouses will operate RF hand-held inventory control devices and real-time inventory data will be accessible to all Sta. Rosa Hub customers online. Fast, accurate and reliable inventory management is an absolute focus of the logistics hub.

The ability to warehouse dry and refrigerated products on the same site with the same logistics service provider is convenient and cost-efficient for companies in the food business. The cold store at the Sta. Rosa hub will have room temperatures between +25 to -25 degrees Celsius and will operate to the highest international standards.

The entire logistics hub will be ISO certified and will introduce a new level of supply chain excellence in the Philippines.

Sta. Rosa is the first of multiple large-scale hubs that MMI plans to build as it looks to bring a new level of professionalism to supply chains across the country. The succeeding hubs will be constructed in Metro Manila and North Luzon.