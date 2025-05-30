RCBC clinches top ASEAN fintech award for excellence in customer experienceÂ 

RCBC clinches top ASEAN fintech award for excellence in customer experience

Lito Villanueva, executive vice president and chief innovations and inclusion officer, accepts the ‘Best Customer Experience’ Bank Award from the ASEAN Fintech Forum Awards.

MANILA, Philippines — Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) was recognized as the Best Customer Experience Bank in the region by the ASEAN Fintech Forum Awards 2025.

The award was presented during the ASEAN Fintech Forum held at Hotel Mulia Senayan in Jakarta, Indonesia.

RCBC emerged as the standout among 116 entries across the region, impressing a distinguished panel of judges composed of banking and finance experts as well as regional leaders.

The ASEAN Fintech Awards aim to spotlight outstanding achievements in technological innovation, sustainability, inclusive finance, digitalization, and leadership. This year’s winners were hailed as exemplars of “bold thinking, resilience and regional collaboration” that contribute to inclusive growth in the ASEAN market.

The Philippines’ fastest-growing digital challenger bank secured the top honor in the customer experience category by showcasing its leadership in partnerships, technological innovation, inclusive banking, last-mile solutions and cross-border services through its flagship digital platforms—RCBC Pulz, RCBC DiskarTech and RCBC ATM Go.

Photo Release Regional winners of the ASEAN Fintech Forum Awards 2025.

In his acceptance speech, RCBC executive vice president and chief innovations and inclusion officer Lito Villanueva highlighted the bank’s work ethic and guiding principles that have driven its success.

“At RCBC, our core values are embodied in one powerful word—CLIENT: Customer Obsession, Loyalty, Integrity, Excellence, Nurturing and Teamwork. These principles drive the bank’s mission to deliver world-class banking services with a customer-first approach. They shape every solution we build, every interaction we make, and every transformation we pursue,” Villanueva said.

He also credited the bank’s customers, employees and partners as the driving force behind RCBC’s commitment to inclusive digitalization and empowerment.

“This award belongs to every Filipino whose trust gives meaning to our work, to every RCBC employee who lives our values with heart and purpose, and to every partner who believes that banking should always serve people first, with empathy,” Villanueva added.

Cyrus Daruwala, chairman of the ASEAN Fintech Forum, expressed the organization’s noble intentions in selecting this year’s list of awardees, emphasizing continuous development within the regional fintech market.

“These awards serve as a platform to not only celebrate achievement but also to inspire the broader ecosystem to continue pushing boundaries,” Daruwala mentioned.

Editor's Note: This is a press release from RCBC. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.