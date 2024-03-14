^

Earn the highest interest rate on your savings up to 15% p.a. with CIMB summer promo

March 14, 2024 | 10:17am
Until March 31, you can earn up to 15% per annum (p.a.) interest on your savings with CIMB’s Sunk15sed Promo.
Get ready for an unforgettable summer as CIMB Bank Philippines, Forbes’ Best Bank in the Philippines, brings a new sizzling-hot offer!

Until March 31, you can earn up to 15% per annum (p.a.) interest on your savings with CIMB’s Sunk15sed Promo.

To be eligible for this offer, existing GSave or UpSave customers as of January 31 may earn up to 15% p.a. This automatically qualifies you to earn 4% p.a. interest across all your balances for the month of March, no cap, simply by maintaining your account.

This is inclusive of other promos and the regular base rate of 2.5% p.a. for UpSave and 2.6% p.a. for GSave.

You can grow your interest rate by qualifying for the following additional rates rewards all the way to 15% p.a. through the following steps:

  • Earn +2% p.a. by growing your total average daily balance (ADB) by at least P5,000 compared to the previous month’s ADB
     
  • Earn +2% p.a. by spending a total amount of at least P5,000 using your Virtual Debit Card
     
  • Earn +3% p.a. by spending a total amount of at least P50,000 using your Virtual Debit Card
     
  • Earn +4% p.a. by growing your Total ADB by at least P50,000 compared to the previous month’s ADB

All additional interest rates are applicable to your total ADB of up to P200,000 and are also inclusive of other promos. Terms and Conditions apply.

In case you don’t have a CIMB account yet, opening one is easy and only takes 10 minutes via the CIMB mobile app, which is available on the App Store and on Google Play.

Filipino citizens who are at least 18 years of age only need one valid ID and you can already apply. The full list of valid IDs can be found on the CIMB website.

Welcome summer with a smile as CIMB takes your savings to new heights.

 

To learn more about this exciting offer, see the full mechanics at cimbbank.com.ph/sunk15sedpromo.

