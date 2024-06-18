^

Banking

Enjoy exclusive rewards when you apply for select Security Bank products on Lazada

June 18, 2024 | 1:00pm
Enjoy exclusive rewards when you apply for select Security Bank products on Lazada
Lazada shoppers may simply visit the Security Bank Flagship Store at LazMall, add to cart their product(s) of choice, and then check out.
MANILA, Philippines — If you’re looking for a convenient way to shop online and avail of the best deals on banking products, you’re in luck. Security Bank and Lazada offers an exclusive opportunity to access the bank’s suite of award-winning Credit Card, Deposit, Home Loan and Auto Loan products.

The application process is easy and hassle-free. Lazada shoppers may simply visit the Security Bank Flagship Store at LazMall, add to cart their product(s) of choice, and then check out.

Detailed instructions, including an application link, will be sent via email, Viber or SMS to continue the application process.

  • Get all the banking essentials you need with an All Access checking account
    Open an All Access checking account with just one valid ID and get a P200 Lazada Gift Card with free checkbook, passbook, debit card and life insurance.
     
  • Own your dream house with Security Bank Home Loan
    Apply and get approved for a Home Loan at the Security Bank Flagship Store at LazMall and get a P2,500 Lazada Gift Card.
     
  • Drive the car of your dreams with Security Bank Auto Loan
    Get a P2,500 Lazada Gift Card when you apply and get approved for an Auto Loan from Security Bank at the official Flagship Store at LazMall.
     
  • Unlock rewards and rebates with Security Bank credit cards
    When you apply for a Gold or Platinum Mastercard, you can earn up to 2x rewards points on all your purchases. Accumulate these points to enjoy rewards such free flights, gift certificates, and more.

    If online shopping is your thing, consider the Wave Mastercard—it not only offers waived annual fees forever, but also gives you 1% cashback on online purchases. On top of these benefits, you’ll receive a P200 Lazada Gift Card upon approval.

By partnering with Lazada, Security Bank aims to provide shoppers with more convenience, accessibility, and rewards for its BetterBanking products.

 

Want to apply for a Security Bank Credit Card, Deposit, Home Loan or Auto Loan? Visit the Security Bank Flagship Store at LazMall at: https://www.lazada.com.ph/shop/security-bank.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Security Bank. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

