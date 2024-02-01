^

Every first Tuesday is Kabayan Day at SM malls

February 1, 2024
Every first Tuesday is Kabayan Day at SM malls
Kabayan Day is part of BDO Remit’s initiatives to elevate the experience for overseas Filipino families.
MANILA, Philippines — BDO Remit, the remittance service brand of BDO Unibank, in partnership with SM, unveils Kabayan Day, an exclusive year-round promo for overseas Filipinos and their families.

Starting in 2024, every first Tuesday of the month will be Kabayan Day, treating valued clients to discounts of up to 10% at any nationwide branch, including the following SM affiliates: SM Store, SM Appliance, SM Cinema, SM Skating, SM Bowling, SM Game Park, Sports Central, Toy Kingdom, Baby Company, Miniso, Surplus, Watsons and Ace Hardware.

Going beyond remittance, Kabayan Day is part of BDO Remit’s initiatives to elevate the experience for our OF families. It’s a gesture of appreciation, a way of saying “Thank you” for choosing BDO Unibank as their financial partner.

Kabayan Day is made possible by the partnership between BDO Remit and SM, both dedicated to finding ways to give honor to our overseas Filipinos.

 

For more details, visit www.bdo.com.ph or like and follow BDO Kabayan Facebook page.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by BDO. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

 

