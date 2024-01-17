^

Banking

Landbank continues to waive transfer fees below P1,000

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
January 17, 2024 | 7:18pm
Landbank continues to waive transfer fees below P1,000
Facade of the Landbank of the Philippines
BW / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Landbank of the Philippines (Landbank) announced on Wednesday that online fund transfers below P1,000 are now free of charge.

In an advisory, Landbank said it will continue to waive fees for fund transfers to other banks sent through InstaPay and PESONet as long as it is below P1,000.

“We are extending our waiving of fees for small-value online fund transfers to encourage more clients to embrace cashless transactions, in support of the National Government’s thrust of building a cash-lite economy,” LandBank President and CEO Lynette Ortiz said in a statement. 

Landbank waived its transfer fees below the mentioned amount since November 2023. 

However, fund transfers of more than P1,000 will have a fixed transaction fee of P15.

According to the state-run bank, the fixed fee has been lowered, coming from a P25-charge. 

For transfers between Landbank and Overseas Filipino Bank, meanwhile, will remain free of charge.

vuukle comment

INSTAPAY

LANDBANK

PESONET

PESONET TRANSACTIONS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Protect yourself from holiday investment scams&nbsp;
brandSpace
December 11, 2023 - 10:15am

Protect yourself from holiday investment scams 

December 11, 2023 - 10:15am
Here are three red flags to watch out for.
Banking
fbtw
Cash loan app JuanHand granted Credit Facility by UnionBank
brandSpace
November 29, 2023 - 12:43pm

Cash loan app JuanHand granted Credit Facility by UnionBank

November 29, 2023 - 12:43pm
UnionBank has extended a credit facility to Wefund Lending Corporation, the operator of the fastest growing fintech lending...
Banking
fbtw
The importance of resilience planning for businesses
brandSpace
November 27, 2023 - 9:34am

The importance of resilience planning for businesses

By Edgardo Marcelo Jr. | November 27, 2023 - 9:34am
The Q3 2023 Global Risk Survey by Oxford Economics confirms geopolitical tensions related to Taiwan, Korea and Russia-NATO...
Banking
fbtw
LIST: Banks waiving transfer fees during the holiday season
November 8, 2023 - 2:27pm

LIST: Banks waiving transfer fees during the holiday season

By Ian Laqui | November 8, 2023 - 2:27pm
Most banks are waiving their fees until Dec. 31, 2023, with the exception of the Union Bank of the Philippines which will...
Banking
fbtw
CIMB Bank PH posts unprecedented growth in H1 2023; poised for strong year-end closing
September 22, 2023 - 9:00am

CIMB Bank PH posts unprecedented growth in H1 2023; poised for strong year-end closing

September 22, 2023 - 9:00am
Digital-only commercial bank CIMB Bank Philippines delivered impressive financial results for the first half of 2023, with...
Banking
fbtw
Here&rsquo;s how you can grow your business by accepting digital payments
brandSpace
September 14, 2023 - 2:50pm

Here’s how you can grow your business by accepting digital payments

September 14, 2023 - 2:50pm
While the list is wide and lengthy, digital payments are certainly at the top—an ever-evolving process in financial...
Banking
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with