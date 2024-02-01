^

Banking

This Pinoy company is making an impact through financial technology

Martin Ramos - Philstar.com
February 1, 2024 | 5:26pm
This Pinoy company is making an impact through financial technology
GoodTech Information Systems Inc., the parent company overseeing GoodBank, was notably the only Filipino company featured in the startups segment of the Asian Financial Forum held from Jan. 24 to 25, 2024
Philstar.com / Martin Ramos

HONG KONG, China — “This business model is actually based on serendipity.”

This was how GoodBank co-founder Jove Tapiador described how their mission as a financial technology company started.

GoodTech Information Systems Inc., the parent company overseeing GoodBank, was notably the only Filipino company featured in the startups segment of the Asian Financial Forum held in Hong Kong last January 24 to 25.

The company, founded in 2020, was inspired to mobilize digitalization and address key pain points for rural banks in the Philippines. 

“We started by looking at transforming and [digitizing] rural banks.  Along the way we discovered  a number of pain points, one of which is how to improve their credit process," Tapiador said.

To solve these challenges, GoodBank developed a digital platform aimed at streamlining operations for partner banks in a secure and compliant manner.

A pandemic project

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, Tapiador said that this gave them the opportunity to catch up with other rural banks who were already in the market.

There were also logistical challenges that the company had to work through in the course of launching their product.

“Number one was the pandemic, obviously, you cannot go out and do your deals face to face. So we had to do it digitally online," Tapiador said.

After becoming fully operational in 2021, GoodBank was able to secure a status of being a Minimum Viable Product that allowed their product to be offered to rural banks in 2023.

Leveraging technology

Initially, the company had to identify the kind of landscape that they were dealing with and subsequently match this need with the available technology.

“We need to have faster, better processes that [are] compliant and secure. We offer that and that's the basic building block of our solution.” the bank’s cofounder said.

Because of this effort to digitize operations, they are now able to help their partner banks to reach out to more consumers without them having to physically go to the branch.

GoodBank co-founder Jove Tapiador
Screenshot by Philstar.com/Martin Ramos
 

Tapiador also emphasized trust as a crucial factor when engaging with financial services and institutions as these companies operate within highly regulated environments, prompting careful consideration before venturing into the realm of FinTech.

“You have trust, and also the confidence that your products need to provide an answer for the pain points,” he added.

Looking ahead

With the rapid development of technology, specifically in the area of financial services, there is a bigger opportunity to expand reach a wider market.

As a business that relies heavily on internet connectivity, Tapiador acknowledged that branching out to far-flung locations in the Philippines may be difficult for now. However, he is not closing future opportunities just yet.

“We will work first where there is connectivity. And that allows for faster adoption. However, having said that, we are developing mobile applications, downloadable applications, even while offline.” he said.

When the time comes for it,  Tapiador said that there will be expansions in terms of what the company offers.

“As long as there's a need to connect financial institutions, whether banks or non banks with target markets, we will be there.”

vuukle comment

ASIAN FINANCIAL FORUM

ECONOMY

HONG KONG
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Protect yourself from holiday investment scams&nbsp;
brandSpace
December 11, 2023 - 10:15am

Protect yourself from holiday investment scams 

December 11, 2023 - 10:15am
Here are three red flags to watch out for.
Banking
fbtw
Cash loan app JuanHand granted Credit Facility by UnionBank
brandSpace
November 29, 2023 - 12:43pm

Cash loan app JuanHand granted Credit Facility by UnionBank

November 29, 2023 - 12:43pm
UnionBank has extended a credit facility to Wefund Lending Corporation, the operator of the fastest growing fintech lending...
Banking
fbtw
The importance of resilience planning for businesses
brandSpace
November 27, 2023 - 9:34am

The importance of resilience planning for businesses

By Edgardo Marcelo Jr. | November 27, 2023 - 9:34am
The Q3 2023 Global Risk Survey by Oxford Economics confirms geopolitical tensions related to Taiwan, Korea and Russia-NATO...
Banking
fbtw
LIST: Banks waiving transfer fees during the holiday season
November 8, 2023 - 2:27pm

LIST: Banks waiving transfer fees during the holiday season

By Ian Laqui | November 8, 2023 - 2:27pm
Most banks are waiving their fees until Dec. 31, 2023, with the exception of the Union Bank of the Philippines which will...
Banking
fbtw
CIMB Bank PH posts unprecedented growth in H1 2023; poised for strong year-end closing
September 22, 2023 - 9:00am

CIMB Bank PH posts unprecedented growth in H1 2023; poised for strong year-end closing

September 22, 2023 - 9:00am
Digital-only commercial bank CIMB Bank Philippines delivered impressive financial results for the first half of 2023, with...
Banking
fbtw
Here&rsquo;s how you can grow your business by accepting digital payments
brandSpace
September 14, 2023 - 2:50pm

Here’s how you can grow your business by accepting digital payments

September 14, 2023 - 2:50pm
While the list is wide and lengthy, digital payments are certainly at the top—an ever-evolving process in financial...
Banking
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with