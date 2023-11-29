Cash loan app JuanHand granted Credit Facility by UnionBank

MANILA, Philippines — UnionBank, a multi-awarded financial institution and one of the country’s top 5 banks, has extended a credit facility to Wefund Lending Corporation, the operator of the fastest growing fintech lending app, JuanHand.

JuanHand is duly licensed by the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) and a founding member of CLAP (Consumer Lending Association of the Philippines).

The agreement was signed last October 3 by WeFund President and Chief Executive Officer Francisco “Coco” Mauricio and UnionBank Executive Vice President, Bobby Abastillas.

“We are very honored UnionBank chose WeFund as the first FinTech Cash Loan company to be granted a credit facility,” Mauricio said.

“It not only shows UnionBank’s trust and confidence in our technology and operations but more importantly, it shows UB’s commitment to serve the underserved. It is our privilege to partner with UnionBank to improve financial inclusion in the country. When it comes to quick and easy financial assistance, Sagot Ka Ni JuanHand!” he enthused.

Since the introduction of WeFund’s JuanHand app in 2019, it has had over 10 million downloads, over 6 million registrations and more than P15 billion in loan disbursements.

JuanHand offers between P2,000 to P25,000 credit limit, payable within 30 to 90 days or one to three months. Using just basic borrower information and just one valid ID, JuanHand’s best in class AI can approve loans in less than five minutes and disburse cash to the borrower’s bank or e-wallet in less than 45 seconds.

The JuanHand app can be downloaded via Google Play or App Store. For more information, visit their website, https://www.juanhand.com/.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by JuanHand. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.



