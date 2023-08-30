^

Sun Life Grepa encourages Filipinos to future-proof their future

Philstar.com
August 30, 2023 | 11:00am
Sun Life Grepa encourages Filipinos to future-proof their future
The new campaign speaks to Sun Life Grepa market—from entrepreneurs to high-net-worth individuals.
MANILA, Philippines — Sun Life Grepa Financial Inc. recently launched its latest campaign, “We Get You, We Got You. Gets Ka Namin, Sagot Ka Namin.”

Rolling out through four videos featuring relatable characters and situations, the new campaign speaks directly to the distinct segments of the Sun Life Grepa market—from entrepreneurs and OFWs, to blue-collar workers and high-net-worth individuals.

Through the campaign, the insurance firm not only acknowledges each of their financial and future-proofing concerns, but also addresses the constant search for answers to their questions, whether through friendly video calls or face-to-face meetups.

Like a trusted friend, Sun Life Grepa advisors provide them with suggestions, solutions and a vast suite of life insurance products, be it for their health, their business, their retirement or their family needs. 

With the assertion of “we get you, gets ka namin,” Sun Life Grepa reaffirms its brand purpose of providing lifetime financial security and healthier lives to Filipinos, while empathizing with their everyday situations and moments.

“This campaign encapsulates our commitment to being more than just an insurance provider–we aspire to be a partner beyond one’s lifetime, understanding your needs and ensuring that we are there for clients every step of the way,” Richard Lim, President of Sun Life Grepa, said.

“Because we understand the uncertainties that surround our clients, we continue to design services and solutions that offer not just financial protection but a sense of security and trust. The campaign isn’t just a slogan, it’s a reflection of our company values and our promise to put our clients first. We’re excited to reassure them that, together, we’ve got this.”

 

To learn more, talk to a Sun Life Grepa financial advisor, visit your nearest RCBC branch or visit www.sunlifegrepa.com.

Watch out for the latest campaign films here: https://www.youtube.com/@SunLifeGrepa

