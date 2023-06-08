^

Banking

BSP announces fresh cut to banks' reserve requirement

Philstar.com
June 8, 2023 | 4:44pm
bsp
This October 27, 2022 photo shows Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla at “The Asset 17th Philippine Summit” in Taguig City.
BSP/Released

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Thursday announced a new round of cut to the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves, a move that monetary authorities said was meant to manage domestic liquidity and credit conditions.

In a statement, the BSP said it cut the reserve requirement ratios (RRR) by 250 basis points for big banks and by 200 bps for digital banks. The central bank also slashed the RRR for small banks by 100 bps.

The adjustment brought the reserve requirement for big banks to 9.5%, and to 6.0% for digital banks. Meanwhile, the RRR for rural and cooperative banks was trimmed to 1%.

The new RRR levels would take effect on June 30. From a high of 20% in 2018, the BSP has now fulfilled its commitment to bring down the RRR for big banks to a single-digit level by 2023.

“Lowering the (reserve requirement) to single digits was a pledge by the late governor (Nestor) Espenilla and (Felipe) Medalla was able to make good on that promise,” Nicholas Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, said in a Viber message.

“Given that BSP will also be winding down some pandemic relief for SME loans, the reduction in reserve requirement will free up roughly P75 billion in loanable funds,” he added.

No change in monetary policy

Thursday’s announcement came after the BSP kept its policy rate unchanged last month, a first since it started its aggressive tightening moves in May last year to combat brutally-high inflation.

Banks are required to hold a certain amount of cash as standby funds, which do not generate returns. By cutting the RRR, banks are now allowed to deploy more funds for lending and investments.

The move also came ahead of the expiration of the BSP’s pandemic relief measure for small businesses, which secured loans that are counted as part of banks’ reserve requirements in a bid to boost lending to the sector. The measure, first implemented at the height of lockdowns in April 2020, would expire by the end of the month.

In its statement, the central bank stressed that the reduction to RRR does not constitute any shift in the monetary policy settings, adding that taming inflation remains its top priority at the moment.

Inflation slowed down to 6.1% in May, inching closer to the BSP’s 2-4% target, government data showed.

“This operational adjustment is in line with the BSP’s ongoing efforts towards a more active and flexible approach to liquidity management through market-based monetary operations,” the BSP said.

Domini Velasquez, chief economist at China Banking Corp., agreed with the BSP.

“Given BSP’s statement, we do not expect any change in monetary policy or do not interpret this as easing of monetary policy in this period of still elevated inflation—very far still from the target of 4%,” she said. — with Ramon Royandoyan

BANGKO SENTRAL NG PILIPINAS

RESERVE REQUIREMENT RATIO
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Finance chief Diokno: BSP will be stable even if dividends go to Maharlika
6 days ago

Finance chief Diokno: BSP will be stable even if dividends go to Maharlika

6 days ago
Diokno said the BSP’s finances are much stronger now than when its revised charter was being deliberated.
Banking
fbtw
Rising borrowing costs temper bank lending in April
8 days ago

Rising borrowing costs temper bank lending in April

8 days ago
Higher borrowing costs as a result of the BSP’s rapid-fire rate hikes weigh on demand for loans.
Banking
fbtw
Fitch revises its outlooks on 5 Philippine banks to 'stable'
9 days ago

Fitch revises its outlooks on 5 Philippine banks to 'stable'

9 days ago
Fitch Ratings revised its outlooks on five Philippine banks to “stable” from “negative”, matching...
Banking
fbtw
Senator reminds banks: Rejecting national IDs is illegal; to be charged with P500K-fine
12 days ago

Senator reminds banks: Rejecting national IDs is illegal; to be charged with P500K-fine

By James Relativo | 12 days ago
A lawmaker called on the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to remind banks of the law compeling them to accept the national...
Banking
fbtw
Fitch Group unit: BSP may have one more rate hike up its sleeves
May 22, 2023 - 10:45am

Fitch Group unit: BSP may have one more rate hike up its sleeves

By Ramon Royandoyan | May 22, 2023 - 10:45am
They expect the BSP would hike its key policy rate in its meeting in June. This was despite BSP Governor Felipe Medalla hinting...
Banking
fbtw
Wells Fargo to pay $1-B to settle shareholder class action
May 15, 2023 - 3:20pm

Wells Fargo to pay $1-B to settle shareholder class action

May 15, 2023 - 3:20pm
US bank Wells Fargo has agreed to pay $1 billion to settle a class action lawsuit by shareholders who accused it of not having...
Banking
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with