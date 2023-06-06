Inflation eases again in May, bolstering case for rate hike pause

Shoppers browse through the various canned goods and other food aisles as they do their grocery shopping at a supermarket in Quezon City on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Consumer price growth softened in May as the domestic economy swallowed the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ aggressive rate hikes, supporting the case for a longer pause in monetary action.

Inflation eased 6.1% year-on-year in May, slower than the 6.6% outturn recorded in the previous month, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported Tuesday.

Core inflation, computed without volatile items such as fuel prices, retreated slightly to 7.7% in May, softer compared to the 7.9% in the preceding month.

Price growth in May painted a picture of a domestic economy absorbing the impact of the BSP’s aggressive tightening, meant to arrest skyrocketing inflation, which began at the midpoint of 2022. Inflation began soaring last year as a result of supply chain bottlenecks, expensive fuel prices, a weak peso, and the Philippine economy’s full reopening which fueled consumer spending.

The central bank hopes inflation will hit its 2-4% target in 2023, as they expect price growth to slow further in September or October. Year-to-date, inflation averaged 7.5%.

To the BSP’s credit, monetary policy has done most of the work to lift the Philippines out of the inflation hole. The policy rate is now at 6.25%, after the central bank injected 425 basis points to tame painful price growth.

Nicholas Antonio Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, remained wary of second-round effects but expects the headline rate will give the BSP more wiggle room.

“Slowing inflation could give BSP space to extend their pause although fresh developments such as a potential Fed rate hike could impact the forward guidance for an extended pause,” he said in a Viber message.

Miguel Chanco, chief emerging Asia economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, projected inflation to return to the BSP’s target range potentially as early as September.

“Our core view is that the Bank will roll back some of its aggressive rate cuts in Q4, by around 50bp in total initially, remaining on hold until then,” he said in an emailed commentary.