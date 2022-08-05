^

Banking

Security Bank forges ahead as it celebrates 71 years of 'BetterBanking' service

Philstar.com
August 5, 2022 | 2:10pm
Security Bank forges ahead as it celebrates 71 years of BetterBanking service
The façade of Security Bank’s head office in Ayala Avenue features an installation titled Perfect Harmony—a modernized yin and yang depiction of synergy and collaboration
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Security Bank Corporation (PSE: SECB), one of the Philippines’ leading universal banks, has been serving retail, corporate, institutional and MSME clients since it opened its doors in 1951.

In the 1980s, while expanding its branch network, it launched various innovative credit and trust products that have become forerunners of many of today’s industry offerings. It was a pioneer in the country’s credit card industry with the launch of the first credit card franchise through Diners Club.

In 1991, new majority owners led by current Chairman Emeritus Frederick Y. Dy took over Security Bank, provided a fresh direction, and in 1995, the bank was listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange.

In 2016, Japan’s banking giant MUFG Bank Ltd. invested P36.9B for a 20% stake in Security Bank—enabling both organizations to leverage cross-border capabilities and further innovate their financial products and services.

Solenn Heussaff joins the Security Bank family as the banks’ newest brand ambassador together with brother Erwan Heussaff.
Photo Release

Delivering on a vision of customer-centricity

Building on a heritage of BetterBanking service, as recognized over the years by The Asian Banker, Euromoney, Asiamoney, Alpha Southeast Asia and many others, the bank embarked on a new journey in 2020.

Amid pandemic, it found opportunities to evolve and carve out paths for growth. With changing customer behaviors and business needs in mind, the bank pivoted to invest in service differentiation.

Anchored on a vision to become the most customer-centric bank in the Philippines, Security Bank focused its lens on high-growth sectors in retail, wholesale and MSME segments—understanding and investing in what matters to clients.

In doing so, significant investments were made in people engagement and talent development, scalable infrastructure, cloud technology, as well as robust risk management controls.

“Serving our customers has always been crucial to our success. We have taken this a step forward by investing in our customers—thinking long-term and focusing our resources to innovate and delight them," said Security Bank President and CEO Sanjiv Vohra.

We have and continue to make investments in order to transform our customers’ journey and exceed their expectations across our different products and services,” he added.

The bank recently held its Service Tenure Awards to honor and recognize long-serving employees, including 40-year veteran, Retail Banking Segment Head Maki Tingson. (From left) Nerissa Berba, SVP and Head of Human Capital Management Maki Tingson, EVP and Retail Banking Segment Head and Chairman Emeritus Frederick Dy.
Photo Release

Apart from investments in new organizational teams to support its vision, the bank partnered with global frontrunners like Oracle, AWS, Google, Microsoft, Bain and McKinsey on its strategic journey and digital transformation.

This was complemented by initiatives to equip its people with the skills needed to embrace change and take on complex challenges—leveraging industry-leading platforms like LinkedIn Learning and Glint to track success.

Creating lasting impact for all stakeholders

Security Bank Foundation awarded technical vocational scholarships in partnership with Don Bosco Academy Pampanga and the bank’s industrial clients, Motech Automotive Educational Center Inc. and Sambon P&E Philippines Inc.
Photo Release

Taking its mission of enriching lives, empowering businesses and building communities to heart, the bank has put its stakeholders at the core of its sustainability journey.

Its BetterBanking commitment is demonstrated by collective efforts to provide excellent financial products and services for clients, add value to every customer interaction, care for employees’ health and welfare, act responsibly and support advocacies that align with its mission.

These advocacies promote health and wellness, livelihood development, community-building programs in disaster recovery, arts and culture and women empowerment.

These complement the pioneering work of Security Bank Foundation Inc. (SBFI), the bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm. SBFI drives the Bank’s advocacy for quality education through various initiatives, including scholarship and classroom-building programs.

Security Bank has made significant strides in its sustainability imperative. The bank’s Sustainability Framework was developed in 2020, outlining its approach to addressing environmental, social and governance issues.

Security Bank joined the GFANZ global coalition event to accelerate transition to net-zero with its President and CEO Sanjiv Vohra in attendance—a testament to its commitment to zero out coal power generation financing.
Photo Release

To further underpin this framework, in 2021, the board approved the bank’s Environmental and Social Risk Management System (ESRMS), detailing the policies and due diligence requirements to identify, address and mitigate environmental and social risks in its operations, lending and investing practices and supply chain.

A key component of its ESRMS is the commitment to zero out coal power generation financing. In fact, the bank has stopped funding the construction of new coal power generation plants with a view to completely exit direct financing by 2033.

“As we celebrate our 71st anniversary, we’re committed to innovating our BetterBanking service to benefit our stakeholders. With over seven decades of experience and a sharp focus ahead, we’re optimistic about achieving our vision to become the most customer-centric bank in the Philippines,” said Vohra.

 

To know more about Security Bank, visit www.securitybank.com.

SECURITY BANK
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
EastWest&rsquo;s Komo eyed a &lsquo;contender&rsquo; in digital banking
July 9, 2022 - 10:28am

EastWest’s Komo eyed a ‘contender’ in digital banking

July 9, 2022 - 10:28am
As the pandemic fast-tracked to the adoption of digital payments, the Philippines already saw the highest number of new users...
Banking
fbtw
Citi spotlights digital innovations in Philippine payments system
Sponsored
June 13, 2022 - 1:20pm

Citi spotlights digital innovations in Philippine payments system

June 13, 2022 - 1:20pm
The digitalization of payments remains to be a key initiative of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. As stated in the BSP Digital...
Banking
fbtw
Sustainable mobility gets boost via CBS Auto Loans
Sponsored
March 31, 2022 - 10:00am

Sustainable mobility gets boost via CBS Auto Loans

March 31, 2022 - 10:00am
The Leaf can go 311 kilometers on one full charge, which costs only P363. The car runs on 100% electricity with zero emi...
Banking
fbtw
PayMaya helps government&rsquo;s digital transformation with e-payments
March 14, 2022 - 8:00am

PayMaya helps government’s digital transformation with e-payments

March 14, 2022 - 8:00am
Powering the e-Government with safe, accessible and convenient payments platforms is PayMaya, the country's only end-to-end...
Banking
fbtw
Positive outlook for Philippines at Citigold Annual Client Event
Sponsored
March 11, 2022 - 9:23am

Positive outlook for Philippines at Citigold Annual Client Event

March 11, 2022 - 9:23am
The virtual event was hosted by Citicorp Financial Services and Insurance Brokerage Philippines Inc. (CFSI) President Ramon...
Banking
fbtw
Cantilan Bank launches mobile banking app to help digitize and empower rural communities
Sponsored
October 7, 2021 - 5:08pm

Cantilan Bank launches mobile banking app to help digitize and empower rural communities

October 7, 2021 - 5:08pm
Cantilan Bank (CANBNK), a pioneer in digital countryside finance, carries out its mobile-first strategy by officially launching...
Banking
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with