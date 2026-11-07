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Business

AyalaLand Logistics Q3 gains support recovery

Philstar.com
November 7, 2026 | 10:23am
AyalaLand Logistics Q3 gains support recovery

MANILA, Philippines — Industrial and real estate logistics developer AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp. (ALLHC), a subsidiary of property giant Ayala Land, Inc., remained focused on its recovery plan through Q3 2026, driven by accelerated revenue recognition from industrial lot sales and strong leasing performance.

The company generated P62 million in consolidated net income for the third quarter alone, supported by robust industrial lot sales and sustained growth across its logistics properties.

These third-quarter achievements narrowed ALLHC’s nine-month net income decline to 9% (P73 million), on consolidated revenues of P2.5 billion, reversing a steep 90% year-on-year profit drop recorded during the first half of 2026.

“Navigating a challenging market backdrop, the sequential improvement in our third-quarter net income reflects strong progress in securing key tenants across our leasing business and capitalizing on continued demand for our industrial lots,” stated ALLHC President and Chief Executive Officer Robert Lao.  “Moving forward, we remain focused on stabilizing and strengthening our overall portfolio,” Lao added.

The company's recurring leasing platforms delivered strong growth, with total leasing revenues reaching P1.6 billion for the nine-month period, up 9% year-on-year.

Cold storage operations spearheaded segment performance, surging 76% year-on-year to P355 million in revenues. The cold chain growth was propelled by higher facility utilization rates and full-year revenue contributions from newly integrated sites, including Artico Iloilo and Artico Urdaneta.

Dry warehouse leasing grew 5% to P585 million during the nine-month period, backed by stable operational activity and improved occupancy across its nationwide warehouse footprint.

Industrial lot sales generated P903 million in recognized revenue during the period. Signaling robust forward demand, industrial lot sales reservations jumped 23% year-on-year to P1.3 billion, pointing toward steady revenue conversion in upcoming quarters.

Commercial leasing revenues stood at P646 million, down 7% due to softer retail market conditions.

With the increased utilization of cold chain storage capacity and growing industrial land take-up, ALLHC enters the final quarter of 2026 with operational momentum across its core logistics infrastructure.

 

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Disclaimer: This is externally supplied material from a third party and is not a product of reporting or editorial work by the Philstar.com newsroom.

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