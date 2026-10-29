Business groups urge Congress to scrap P180-billion infra insertions

The House of Representatives plenary hall during the first briefing on the proposed 2026 national budget, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Almost 30 business organizations called on Congress to remove congressional additions amounting to almost P180 billion from the proposed 2027 national budget in a statement issued Thursday, October 29.

The insertions cover infrastructure projects under various agencies, namely the Department of Public Works and Highways, National Irrigation Administration, Department of Agriculture and Department of Health (DOH).

The business groups, including the Makati Business Club, Management Association of the Philippines and Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, stressed the importance of a "technical basis," likening the additions' lack of supporting documents to insertions in the 2023 to 2025 budgets that were linked to ghost flood control projects.

"An item should stay only if it is backed by a feasibility study or detailed engineering design, is consistent with the implementing agency’s master plans, and was validated by that agency as ready for implementation in 2027," the coalition said.

According to budget watchdogs, the additions were financed in part by reductions to the respective budgets of foreign-assisted projects, calamity funds, the EDSA Busway and health programs, a move the groups called "indefensible."

Unless Congress can defend each reduction, the group said the funds must be restored to the levels proposed in the National Expenditure Program.

Deliberations on the budget remain underway in the Senate.

The bicameral conference committee, which will reconcile conflicting provisions in the House and Senate versions of the bill, will convene after the Senate concludes its plenary debates.