NGA 911 recognized for bringing emergency response system to Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — California-based public safety technology company Next Generation Advanced 911 (NGA 911) has been awarded the Community Impact and Service Award by the International Asian American Business Expo (IAABE) in California for bringing a world-class emergency response system to the Philippines.

NGA 911 is a global emergency communications technology company that develops systems connecting people in critical moments to police, fire and emergency medical responders.

The company’s cloud-based emergency communications and public safety solutions modernize traditional dispatch infrastructure through IP-based systems that transmit voice, text and video during critical incidents.

The award was presented to NGA 911 at the IAABE Legacy Gala at the Torrance Marriott last month. The event was hosted by the Coalition of Filipino American Chambers of Commerce, a national alliance of more than 61 Filipino American chambers of commerce spanning more than 20 US states.

The Philippine Consulate General in Los Angeles nominated NGA 911 for the award.

“We recognize the company’s efforts to bring a unified emergency response system modeled after the U.S. 911 system to the Philippines. Its full implementation will benefit a huge number of our Filipino population,” Los Angeles Consul General Adelio Angelito Cruz said.

Ishka Villacisneros-Tusjakova, chief financial officer of NGA 911 in the United States and president of Next Generation Advanced 911 Philippines, received the award on behalf of the company.

“This recognition is an opportunity to put the Philippines on an international stage as an example of what can happen when American innovation meets Filipino leadership and public service. As a Filipina, I am proud that the work we are doing can become a model for other ASEAN countries — and inspire us to keep building technology that reaches more people and ultimately saves more lives,” Villacisneros-Tusjakova said.

The Philippines became the first country in Southeast Asia to adopt the US-grade emergency system and is the only ASEAN country where, according to NGA 911, next-generation technology is fully implemented and actively used.

Neighboring countries such as Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam are also looking to the Philippines as a template for upgrading their legacy infrastructure, according to the company.